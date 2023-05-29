The 56th Annual Nampa Parade America was held last weekend with its usual patriotic flair and American spirit.
The parade traditionally celebrates Armed Forces Day, patriotism and community and this year’s iteration, themed The Heart of America, was no different.
Thousands of spectators from throughout the Treasure Valley gathered to celebrate the day, according to Parade America President Sandi Guerra. There were more than 100 entries in the parade, ranging from military, civic, commercial, religious, car clubs, and marching bands.
In an email to the Idaho Press, Guerra said that the parade board sends thanks to the Warhawk Air Museum and pilot Jack Walborn, who provided a flyover in his North American AT-6 plane at the start of the event.
Guerra also pointed out that the parade’s Grand Marshal was World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient Don Lytle; that Machele Hamilton did a polished job as parade announcer; and recognized Chris Wethered, the official Parade America photographer; Michael Miller for his IT services; and Roman Rodriquez, who live-streamed the event.
Guerra thanked the Nampa police and fire departments for their support, parade volunteers and the parade board members, who “meet regularly throughout the year to bring a quality celebration to Nampa and for the public’s enjoyment.”
Here is a list of this year’s parade winners:
Grand Prize: The Warhawk Air Museum
1st Civic — Empty Hand Combat
2nd Civic — Idaho Elks Lodge
1st Commercial — Ness Restoration
2nd Commercial — Clowns of Idaho
1st Horses — Magical Moments Carriage Company
2nd Horses — Reinas del Valle
Next year’s parade is scheduled for May 18, 2024. Guerra said more information, including inquiries regarding sponsorships and volunteer work, can be acquired by emailing nampaparadeamerica@gmail.com.