Two legislative races representing Ada County will give voters the choice between moderate and far-right Republicans, which presents the potential for a shift in the balance of power in the Senate.
But even among the candidates for the races for state Senate in District 15 and District 20, opinions are mixed as to what the intra-party division means for the primaries.
“We might see some shake-ups, we might see some new faces, we might see some old faces,” District 15 candidate Dorothy Greenzang said. “Let’s just leave it up to the voters.”
Several controversial bills pushed by far-right House members died in the Senate during this year's legislative session, including HB 666, which would have criminalized librarians if a minor checked out “harmful” materials. During last fall’s special legislative session, the Senate also killed several bills including a religious freedom bill and a “don’t ask don’t tell” bill regarding employers asking about employees' vaccine statuses.
In District 20, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder is facing off against Rosa Martinez, who did not respond to multiple requests for comment. There are no other candidates running for the seat.
And in District 15, longtime legislator Fred Martin is running against Rep. Codi Galloway and GOP volunteer Dorothy Greenzang. The winner will face Constitution Party candidate Sarah A. Clendenon and Democrat Rick Just in the general election.
Here’s a look at both races.
Chuck Winder versus Rosa Martinez
Winder was born in Ontario, Oregon. He attended the College of Idaho, served as a Navy pilot and owned his own business for 30 years.
Winder believes there could be a “huge potential swing in the Idaho leadership,” though he doesn’t think there are enough new members coming in to push the Senate very far one way or another.
“I think there’s been an effort by a group of people around the state to kind of supplant the traditional Republican Party with more of an ultra-conservative party,” Winder said. “That’s happened in a few places, but in most places in the state, the Republican Party is still traditional Republican.”
He is running because he wants to be part of the decision-making process.
“I consider myself a public servant,” Winder said. “I like getting things done.”
He touted his local experience from his time on the Ada County Highway District Commission and the Idaho Transportation Board. Winder has served in the Senate for almost 14 years.
In a January interview with Health Freedom Idaho activist Miste Karlfeldt, Martinez said she chose to run against Winder because “the Senate is where all the good bills go to die.”
Martinez, a Meridian resident, previously lived in California and is a retired crime intelligence analyst, according to her January interview with Karlfeldt. She retired in 2009.
She said some of her biggest priorities were freedom, tax cuts, educational freedom and election integrity.
Another issue for her is the state’s COVID-19 response. Martinez said Gov. Brad Little put the state in “lockdown” and said there was martial law.
In March 2020, Little issued a stay-at-home order, requiring people to stay at home if possible. The order expired on April 30, 2020.
During the January interview, Martinez also spread baseless conspiracy theories about Idaho’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, with claims about secret mandates and case reporting numbers.
She picked the Senate because that’s the biggest problem, Martinez said.
“I had been at the capitol every single day,” Martinez said. “We need to hold the line. We need to take back our insane government.”
Codi Galloway versus Fred Martin versus Dorothy Greenzang
Galloway was born in Panama City, Florida, because her dad was in pilot training. However, she’s from Boise and remembers getting stuck behind tractors on Eagle Road.
She’s a mom, and has taught in public schools. She owned a private school for adults and owns a business in downtown Boise. Galloway was elected as a representative in 2020.
“I'm running because I love Idaho,” Galloway said. “I love Boise. This is the town I grew up in and I want to make sure that we protect this way of life so that my kids have the same beautiful home to live in.”
Her platform revolves around being pro-freedom and maintaining constitutional rights. Galloway also said education is a big issue. Galloway added she wants to avoid over-taxing citizens and said property taxes need to be addressed.
Galloway said she cosponsored five to 10 bills and sponsored one bill in 2021, about keeping schools open. The bill “supports full-time, in-person instruction for K-12 students on school premises” and said if a school can’t provide that, parents have the option to withdraw their student to seek an alternative solution. The bill would then give parents a prorated reimbursement payment to use on eligible education expenses.
“There are some things that set us apart and one of them is simply just time in the office. He’s (Martin's) working on his sixth term,” Galloway said. “I’m a newcomer. I’m new to politics. I ran for my first term two years ago.”
She said there are definitely divisions, but part of the problem stems from legislators refusing to work as a team and compromise.
“We should be able to work together regardless of our differences,” Galloway said.
Martin, who is from Tyhee, Idaho, also taught in schools. He worked in political campaigns and started his own business.
He said he’s running because he wants to continue his work in the Senate. Martin highlighted his work on suicide prevention, including his efforts getting 211, the Idaho CareLine, connected to the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline. He also mentioned a bill that allowed parents to get information about down syndrome.
Martin also touted his lengthy legislative record, including a telehealth bill.
“I consider myself a traditional Republican,” Martin said. “It’s sad because I feel like right now we have three political parties in Idaho. We have what I consider the traditional Republicans, the Democrats and then we have whatever you want to call them … maybe the far right.”
There’s very little of the far-right faction in the Senate, he said.
“The House says the Senate is where bills go to die,” Martin said. “I say the Senate’s where unconstitutional crazy bills go to die. But I think the Senate has kind of been the adult in the room the last few years.”
Facing off against the two politicians is Dorothy Greenzang, a GOP volunteer.
Greenzang was born in Brooklyn, New York, and grew up in New Jersey. She later lived in several western states. She’s been in Boise for about 12 years.
Her husband started Idaho Gold and Silver and Greenzang has worked in real estate. She also worked in retail for a mattress company. After she was diagnosed with breast cancer, she moved to Idaho to be near family.
“I decided that it was time, that maybe I should throw my hat into the ring,” Greenzang said. “Fred Martin, who is the current senator from District 15, he’s been there for 10 years-plus. He’s a fine gentleman … you have to have term limits."
She said of her other opponent, "Mrs. Galloway, she was my legislator … I don’t think she did one bill.”
Greenzang said she’s coming in with a different perspective and isn’t beholden to anyone. Her top issues are education and housing.
“The phenomenal growth in Boise and all over the state is incredible. A Lot of young people are being priced out of their homes,” she said.
In regards to division, Greenzang said it’s not the first time it has happened. People only want the best for Idaho, no matter what side they are on, she added.
“We have to be kind to each other. Remember, we are all Republicans,” Greenzang said. “Republicans should not eat their own. That’s my opinion.”