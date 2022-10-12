Here’s a look at the races and the candidates for the four seats on the unpaid five-member board that are up for election in November; though trustees must live in the zone they represent, College of Western Idaho board elections are district-wide, meaning voters across both Ada and Canyon counties vote on all of them:
ZONE 1: BRADSHAW V. HICKMAN
The Zone 1 seat is currently open, after former trustee Samantha Guerrero resigned earlier this year. The two candidates on the ballot vying for a two-year term are Alisha Hickman, who is part of the Ada GOP-endorsed slate, and Nicole Bradshaw, who has worked in health care administration for the past 30 years and holds a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from Northwest Nazarene University, and both a master’s degree in animal and veterinary medicine and science and an MBA in health-care administration from the University of Idaho.
This is Bradshaw’s first run for office. She said she wants to “continue the vision that’s been started with the new president” and the current board, “that’s really continuing to keep CWI the most affordable … and continue to create access and expand programs that … reflect the needs of not only what some of our community is wanting, but also what is going to help support our growing business community.”
She said she also wants to “be financially responsible and good stewards. We continue to have the lowest tax rate at the CWI, so I think it’s important that we continue to do that.”
Bradshaw said in her health-care career, she’s seen a great need for additional training locally so employers don’t have to recruit workers from out of state, and she hopes to continue to grow health sciences programs at the college.
Bradshaw has served on the board of the Nampa Chamber of Commerce, including two terms as its president; she’s active in the College of Idaho Booster Club; and was active in the Nampa Christian Foundation and headed the parent-teacher group when her children attended Nampa Christian School.
During her professional career, she spent 12 years overseeing all the cancer services provided by St. Luke’s at clinics from Boise west to Baker City, and was active with the Race for the Cure, Susan G. Komen Foundation, and numerous other cancer awareness and prevention programs.
She’s concerned about the slate of candidates seeking the four CWI board seats. “Just watching what’s happened in northern Idaho, I think there’s concern,” she said. “I can’t speak to what their intention is, but my concern is that it’s not for the positive growth of CWI.”
Hickman didn’t respond to repeated requests for comment about her run for the CWI board. She has a campaign Facebook page that contains only an email contact form and a donation page linking to an LLC that she incorporated in September. She’s reported no fundraising.
In the Ada County GOP Central Committee Voter Guide, Hickman, like all four candidates in the slate, lists her top issues as “Cut Spending & Waste, Career Ready Education, Reduce Property Taxes.”
“My first priority in this position include cut needless spending like the support of the Boise Pride Fest,” she wrote. “Instead let’s focus our funds towards education purposes and/or the possibility of bringing sports to this community college.” She also says in the GOP voter guide that she wants to “cut the needless woke agenda.”
Hickman writes that she’s a “native conservative Idahoan” who has been married for 22 years and has three children. “I am qualified to be on the CWI Board of Trustees as I have worked in the medical field on and off for about 10 to 15 years,” she writes. “I’m a passionate mom that will be passionate about all CWI students.”
On her LinkedIn page, Hickman lists herself as a graduate of Skyview High School, a current accounts receivable administrator for Pennant Services in Horseshoe Bend, a former bank teller and Home Depot cashier, and a former foster parent, and says she worked as a certified nursing assistant for Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax, Washington, for two years from 2008-2010 and for St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise for six months in 2007.
ZONE 2 – LENTY V. SIMPSON V. SPOON
Three candidates are vying for a four-year term in the Zone 2 seat, incumbent Molly Lenty, the current board chair; Gordon Simpson, a retired vocational rehabilitation counselor; and Ryan Spoon, who is part of the Ada GOP-endorsed slate of four.
Lenty was first elected to the board in 2018 and is seeking a second four-year term. She worked for Wells Fargo Bank managing community relations in the Idaho region for 25 years, before joining Boise State University in February as assistant athletics director overseeing the Bronco Athletic Association. She’s also working on completing a business degree at BSU, and holds several certifications, including one from Boston College in leadership and corporate social responsibility.
An active community volunteer, she’s chaired multiple school district bond and levy campaigns and served on numerous boards and committees for everything from the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce to Idaho Business for Education to the Red Cross Hometown Heroes event to the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa. But she’d never run for public office before running for the CWI board.
“The College of Western Idaho provides the most cost-effective pursuit of education,” she said. “We provide the lowest tax rate across the state … as well as the lowest tuition at $139 a credit. In addition to the affordability, we make access for students a priority and run as a very student-centric institution.”
She said she’s seeking re-election because “I feel an incredible responsibility to keep this work moving forward.” She’s served as board chair for two of her four years on the board. “We have a board of trustees with differing backgrounds,” Lenty said. “And we have been able to work very well together, where we keep personal beliefs checked at the door, and cohesively follow the guidelines and expectations of our accreditors,” along with following board bylaws and making decisions “based on what is best for the college, with our faculty, staff and students in mind.”
“We are making great progress,” she said, citing partnerships including those with Amazon and with the recently announced new $15 billion Micron manufacturing facility set to be built in Boise. “We are the lead education partners there,” Lenty said. “We have a very strong relationship with our career and technical education industry partners, with the health care community. And our faculty has the ability to pivot and deliver education in the way that our students need to learn, and in response to the growing industry and business needs, workforce needs.”
Among her top issues, she says, “I think misinformation about the affordability and the cost to taxpayers is very important. We need the voters to know that we are the most affordable and least expensive option to access education. And that we are … solving direct needs of workforce based on industry-led advisory boards, and a strong connection to the business community, health care community, first responders, and keeping a pulse on where the greatest needs in a growing valley reside.”
Simpson holds a master’s degree in vocational counseling from Utah State University and a bachelor’s degree from Boise State in social work. A lifelong Idahoan, his only previous run for elective office was a long-ago run for the Boise City Council.
He said he’s not running against Lenty. “I am not running against her. I’m running for office. If she gets elected, I’d be thrilled. I’m running because I want to be a part of this,” he said. “I think that she’s currently doing an admirable job.”
Simpson said running for the CWI board is something that’s been on his “bucket list” for more than a decade. He said he watched the establishment of CWI during his long career in vocational rehabilitation. “I just think it’s an opportunity I kind of waited for since it began,” he said.
He added, “After what happened up in North Idaho, I want to prevent that from happening here. It seemed like they got kind of ambushed and taken over by some people with extreme views.”
Simpson is an active volunteer who rides the Greenbelt for the Boise Police Department through the ambassador program; delivers Meals on Wheels; and volunteers with the American Red Cross Disaster Action Team. He’s also a past volunteer chaplain at the state’s maximum security prison.
“I hope I don’t dilute her votes,” he said of Lenty. “I just think that either one of us would be a good candidate.”
Spoon declined to be interviewed for this article, but agreed to answer questions in writing. Here are his written responses:
“I am running for CWI Trustee in order to 1) cut wasteful spending, 2) reduce property taxes (the college is an independent taxing district), 3) eliminate all agenda-based curricula, and 4) promote career technical education (CTE). I attended and graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1998. I served as an active-duty U.S. Army officer on domestic and foreign assignments. I now work in fire protection engineering.”
“I filed to run for the Idaho state Senate for District 20 in March 2022,” he wrote. “I was one of 3 conservative candidates that filed to run in that Republican primary, so I withdrew from that race in favor of another candidate, so as not to split the conservative vote. My goal is to promote conservative values and policies in Idaho, not personal ambition.
“I have coached youth soccer, served as a volunteer in a food and shelter program for the homeless, served in my local church in several different capacities for both youth and adult programs, and promoted conservative political causes and candidates. I am the conservative Republican candidate for CWI Trustee for Zone 2. I support my fellow conservative Republican candidates Alisha Hickman, Thad Butterworth, and Jan Zarr. I encourage everyone that supports conservative Republican values to vote for the 4 of us.”
He added that he thanks his supporters and invites people to look at his campaign website.
ZONE 3 – REAMES V. ZARR
Jim Reames of Nampa is the market president for First Federal Bank, overseeing all sales and operations for the Treasure Valley. He faces Jan Allan Zarr, a business owner and former Morrison Center executive director who is part of the Ada GOP-endorsed slate, for a two-year term.
Reames holds a business degree from Boise State University, where he worked his way through college over eight years while also working full-time in banking; and then graduated from the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington, an intensive three-year, part-time post-graduate program that he also completed while working full-time.
“It’s very specific to banking,” Reames said. “I’ve been in banking since 2000.”
He applied for an opening on the CWI board last spring and was selected after an extensive selection process from a field of applicants. “I know some of those other folks, and they’re brilliant,” said Reames. He said he’s seeking a full two-year term on the board because “I grew up here in the Treasure Valley … born and raised here, and I think that access to education creates freedom.”
He added, “The College of Western Idaho and their mission and their objectives, what they’re trying to do to help folks just take that next step in life and create some freedom – it’s an amazing mission. And it’s such an honor to kind of be in the ‘splash zone’ of what (college president) Gordon Jones and the rest of the executive and CWI teams are doing. So if I can lean some of my financial expertise of being a 25-year banker and playing in the commercial space, help out the school wherever I can, and connect with the business owners or the influencers I know within my sphere … I feel like I’m able to give back.”
Reames has never run for public office before. He’s the past president of the Nampa Boys & Girls Club and a longtime member and past president of the Nampa Kiwanis. He’s also the current board chair for the Nampa Saint Alphonsus Foundation.
He lists increasing student enrollment as his top issue, along with fulfilling Jones’ vision of a successful CWI that takes the college “to that next step,” including improving policy and procedure, marketing, and enhancing what the college can offer in degree-seeking programs. “There’s just a lot,” he said.
Reames, a Republican, describes himself as “a conservative,” but said, “We are here about students and how do we provide access for education and create impact for our community. There is no politics on the board.”
“We’re a governance board,” he said. “I’m there to hold Gordon Jones, the president and CEO of the college, accountable to the standards of the State Board of Education, to our accreditation.” He noted that the board has “a phenomenal attorney” who sits in on every board meeting, and who is frequently consulted by the board.
“This is not a just a cookie-cutter, show up, punch the time clock, walk away,” Reames said. “It’s a time commitment. You’d better be passionate about it.”
He said he’s heard of what’s happened at North Idaho College, and “it is getting very ugly,” adding, “We don’t need that in our community.”
“I think CWI is in a fantastic spot from an infrastructure standpoint,” Reames said. “Let’s talk about things that matter and outcomes to the community.”
Zarr, in his response to the Ada GOP voter guide, wrote, “It’s time to eliminate all agenda-based curricula from both sides of the political spectrum,” and also wrote inaccurately that CWI’s current tax levy is 13.8%, writing that those are taxes “that we have no say so over because it’s an independent taxing district and they can raise or lower these as they see deemed to do.”
Actually, CWI’s maximum levy is set by state law at $125 per $100,000 in property value, but the college agreed when it was formed to set it much lower at just a fraction of that amount; in 2021, it was $10.63 per $100,000, the lowest of any community college in the state, and this year, it’s projected to drop to $7.86 per $100,000. NIC’s levy, by comparison, was $64.95. State law prohibits the college from increasing the total amount of property tax it levies by more than 3% a year.
The total levy this year is just under $9.9 million across CWI’s district, which includes both Ada and Canyon counties.
Zarr, like Spoon, declined to be interviewed for this article, but agreed to answer questions in writing if they were run in full as he wrote them. Here are his written responses:
“I have come to understand that being involved and serving locally is important. As a former educator, successful business man and entrepreneur I am confident I will bring value to CWI students, Board and community.”
“Currently I am a small business owner of a food specialty line, Oma & Popie’s that is locally sourced and produced. Additionally, I am an independent contractor with several entertainment organizations. Ten years of teaching experience at both high school and collegiate levels. Over 20 years as an executive, managing performing art centers across the nation. Relocated to Idaho in 2003 when I was hired as the Executive Director of the Morrison Center. Was recruited in 2011 to complete a build of and open a new performing arts center in KY. Returned to Idaho in 2016 for semi-retirement and be close to grandkids. Total of 14 years in Idaho.”
He also listed his education as “BA in Theatre and Speech, MFA in Theatre Design and Production,” and said he’d never run for public office before. Asked about community involvement, he wrote, “Past Rotarian 2004-2016, Buy Idaho Board Member, past recipient of Humanitarian of the Year award Rocky Mount NC, Past Board member for Morrison Center Performing Arts Fund.”
Asked about issues and what he’d like to accomplish if elected, Zarr wrote, “Appropriate distribution of the resources and promote curriculum that equips students to secure well-paying jobs.”
Asked about the four-candidate slate, he wrote, “The incumbents made the decision to run as a slate, it seemed logical and strategic not to run as a solo candidates. Many individuals throughout the two counties are supporting my candidacy.” He declined to comment on the North Idaho College situation.
“When students begin higher education courses they are but a few steps away from their professional careers,” Zarr wrote. “Although somewhat of a cliché, what is true for a business is also true for its employees, to succeed an individual must learn to be faster, smarter, more creative, and be able to learn from mistakes. How can we prepare students to succeed in this competitive environment? The answer is, at least in part, to move them out of their comfort zone by presenting them with realistic problems that have undefined boundaries and solutions requiring cooperation as well as competition. The goal is to help students to learn to be critical thinkers and effective problem solvers so they can be effective leaders in their communities and careers.”
ZONE 4 – HIGHTOWER V. BUTTERWORTH
In Zone 4, incumbent Annie Hightower of Boise is seeking a second four-year term; she faces Thad Butterworth of Meridian.
“The college has seen a tremendous amount of growth since its start,” Hightower said. “I’ve been a small part of that in the past four years. I feel like we are on a path to just enhancing what we’re already providing for our students and for our communities, and I want to be a part of continuing that.”
She added that she’s “dedicated to providing a pathway for accessible, affordable, high-quality education for students in the Treasure Valley.”
Hightower is an attorney who works as the director of institutional compliance and ethics at Boise State University. She holds a degree from Boise State in political theory and a law degree from Gonzaga University in Spokane. She previously worked as director of law and policy at the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, and she also has a consulting firm. She’d not run for public office before winning her seat on the CWI board.
“I was born and raised in Idaho,” Hightower said.
Asked about her top issues, she said, “I think, in this race in particular … voters should be aware of why someone is running for it. I am very committed to … maintaining that affordable, accessible education here in Boise. I also want to ensure that decisions around the college are based on what is needed for our students and our communities, and not on any given political ideologies.”
She said she’s excited about the college’s moves to develop its Boise and Nampa campuses in ways that are “meaningful and useful to our students,” and said, “Consolidating our properties, I think, will be helpful for us in a couple of ways. One, it will stabilize our costs long-term,” compared to managing property leases; “and then we can create more of a community in which students feel like they have community and they’re there to learn. Seeing these things develop over the next couple of years is really exciting to me.”
When asked about the slate of candidates including her opponent, she said, “I focus on the things that I love and care about and advocate for those things, so that’s what I’m trying to do through this campaign. I know very little about my opponent. What I do know, and what I would encourage people to do as they look at who they vote for in this race, is look at motives for people in why they’re running. I’m running because I care about the Treasure Valley and the students. … My motives are not based on any type of political ideology beyond making sure that people who want to have access to education do have access to education.”
She added, “I’m a very community-minded and oriented person. … It actually is my livelihood and my day-to-day work is in service of community here in the Treasure Valley.”
Butterworth is a business owner and founder of the “ConservativesOf: Meridian” PAC who ran for the state Senate in the GOP primary, but lost; during that campaign, he said “federal overreach” was his top issue. Like Spoon and Zarr, he declined to be interviewed for this article, but agreed to answer questions in writing if they were run in full as he wrote them. Here are his written responses:
“I am running because I believe that CWI is an important part of our community and I want to see it reach it’s maximum potential as a useful educational institution. I am 51 years old and am currently an entrepreneur. I attended a tech school and graduated with an AAS in EET. I was involved in the tech industry and focused in on software testing before moving into business acquisitions. I’ve lived in Idaho for 36 years. I previously made a run for Idaho State Senate in LD 21.”
“My top issues are: 1 - Cut wasteful spending to ensure that the most money is going to the student’s education; 2 - Enable and empower more career ready education; 3 - Reduce property taxes. I would like to see CWI become the top school in the state for obtaining an education that prepares graduates to be productive their first day on the job after they graduate.”
“We believe that our slate of candidates has the best interests of CWI in mind,” he wrote, “and that we can work together as a team to move the school forward into the future. We are all Republican candidates so we are supported by many Republicans that want to see education improved.”
On his campaign website, which he links to from the Ada GOP voter guide but which doesn’t appear to have been updated since his run for Senate, he details how he first became involved in politics through his unsuccessful efforts to repeal a Meridian anti-discrimination ordinance regarding sexual orientation and gender identity.
On his campaign Facebook page, which lists him as a candidate for the CWI board but has had no new posts since the May primary election, Butterworth describes himself as a “constitutional conservative.”
The fifth seat on the CWI board, which is held by current Zone 5 trustee and former Idaho Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, isn’t up for election for another two years.