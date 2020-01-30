A two-day question-and-answer session wrapped up Thursday in President Trump's impeachment trial.
The Idaho Press reached out Thursday to staff members for Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, asking for a list of questions each senator submitted to House prosecutors and Trump's defense team ahead of the U.S. Senate's vote on whether to allow witness testimony during the trial.
Below are the questions Risch asked, provided by the Sen.'s press secretary, Marty Cozza. Crapo's team did not reply with a list of questions by press time on Thursday, although Crapo did join with Risch on some questions, as shown below.
Sen. Fischer (on behalf of Sens. Fischer, Risch and Crapo): “The President's counsel has underscored the Administration's ongoing anti-corruption focus with our allies. At what point did the United States government develop concerns about Burisma in relation to corruption and concerns with Russia?”
Sen. Crapo (on behalf of Sens. Crapo, Risch, Cruz, Graham, Braun and Boozman): “Does the evidence in the record show that an investigation in the Burisma Biden matter is in the national interest of the United States and it's efforts to stop corruption?”
Sen. Cassidy (on behalf of Sens. Cassidy and Risch): “Given the well-known dislike of some House Democrats for President Trump and the stated desire of some to impeach before the president was inaugurated and the strictly partisan vote in favor of impeachment, do the current proceedings typify that which Mr. Nadler warned against 20 years ago?”
Sen. Rubio (on behalf of Sens. Rubio, Sasse, Braun, Risch, McSally, Roberts and Hoeven): “How would the framers view removing a president without an overwhelming consensus of the American people and on the articles of impeachment supported by one political party and opposed by the other?”
Sen. Barrasso (on behalf of Sens. Barrasso, Risch, Hawley and Moran): “Can the Senate convict a sitting U.S. President of obstruction of Congress for exercising the president's constitutional authorities or rights?”
Sen. Boozman (on behalf of Sens. Boozman, Cotton, Ernst, Young, Hawley, Risch, Fischer and Hoeven): “In the House managers' opening statement, they argued that it is necessary to pursue impeachment because, quote, the president's misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won. End quote. How would acquitting the president prevent voters from making an informed decision in the 2020 presidential election?”
Sen. Crapo (on behalf of Sens. Crapo, Risch, Graham, Fischer and Perdue): “How many witnesses have been presented to the Senate at this point in this trial? How many pages of documentary evidence have been put in the record before the Senate in this trial? And how many other clips and transcripts of evidence have been presented to the Senate in this trial?”
Sen. Johnson (on behalf of Sens. Johnson, Hawley, Cruz, Cramer, Braun, Perdue, Barrasso, Rubio, Risch, Sullivan, Ernst, Rick Scott, Daines and Fischer): “Recent reporting described two N.S.C. (National Security Council) staff holdovers from the Obama Administration attending an all-hands meeting of N.S.C. staff held about two weeks into the Trump Administration and talking loudly enough to be overheard saying, we need to do everything we can to take out the president. On July 26, 2019, the House Intelligence Committee hired one of those individuals, Sean Misko. The report further describes relationships between Misko, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, and an individual alleged as the whistle-blower. Why did your committee hire Sean Misko the day after the phone call between President Trump and Zelensky and what role has he played throughout your Committee's investigation?”
Sen. Sullivan (on behalf of Sens. Sullivan, Risch, Blunt, Kennedy and Johnson): “Given that the Senate now considering the very evidentiary record assembled and voted on by the House, which Chairman Nadler has repeat they claimed constitutes for impeachment, how can the Senate be accused of a cover-up if the Senate makes its decision on the exact same evidentiary record the House did?”