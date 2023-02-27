ICU Suite_2.jpg

One of the ICU’s 35 beds sits in the middle of the room, which is double the size of a typical ICU room. This room is called a stepdown room, featuring a shower in the bathroom and a couch with a pull-out bed for family members who wish to stay overnight. Stepdown beds generally provide an intermediate level of care for patients who require something between a general ward and ICU.

BOISE — Idaho’s first neuro, surgical, trauma ICU is opening soon in Boise.

The ICU, which is scheduled to open March 1, will be at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, 1055 N. Curtis Road. The project began in March 2021.

