BOISE — Idaho’s first neuro, surgical, trauma ICU is opening soon in Boise.
The ICU, which is scheduled to open March 1, will be at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, 1055 N. Curtis Road. The project began in March 2021.
“This unit is a long time coming … one of the things that the state as a whole struggles with is critical care capacity: we don’t have enough ICU beds to take care of our sick patients,” Trauma Medical Director Parker Fillmore said. “We lack some of the sophistication you see in more advanced health care markets, bringing state-of-the-art care. We have well-trained physicians throughout the state but we sometimes lack the sub specialists.”
Those details, Fillmore said, matter, which is why getting this unit is so important for Idahoans.
The unit is equipped with 35 beds, expanding the number of ICU beds at the center to 77, and staffed with neuro critical care intensivists, trauma critical care surgeons, neurosurgeons, pulmonologists and critical care intensivists. The new ICU will be open 24/7 with a surgeon in house, Neuroscience Service Line Director Claire Jones said.
The new ICU also brings new doctors, including Neuro Intensivist and Co-Medical Director of the unit Spencer Craven, who is like three specialists in one, Jones said.
”I am something that exists in the state that didn’t exist before,” Craven said. “One of the reasons that I decided to take this job was that I realized that this was something that Boise didn’t have.”
Patients who have traumatic brain injuries, critically ill strokes, status epilepticus and encephalopathy will be treated at the new ICU, Craven said.
”Any critical care doctor does it because they see a problem and they want to fix it,” Craven said. “We have the equipment that we can do it fast. We’ve removed a lot of barriers and slow-moving wheels to get things done. It’s much more streamlined.”
Among the “streamlined” equipment is a mobile computed tomography (CT) scanner and a hardwired electroencephalogram (EEG), items that Craven said were lacking in previous hospitals.
”I would have paid an arm and a leg to have a hardwired EEG or a mobile CT scanner because there are patients I don’t want to move off the unit,” Craven said. “But sometimes I felt like I had to. I had patients at Stanford who had a cardiac arrest in the scanner because something got disconnected in transport — that’s not something we’re going to have to worry about here.”
The CT scanner is designed to easily maneuver into patients’ rooms, meeting one of the unit’s goals to bring “as much care as possible to the patient instead of taking the patient to the care that they need,” Nurse Manager Elisa Bullock said. Scans will take minutes, instead of hours, giving specialists the chance to look at completed scans sooner. According to Bullock, sometimes it would take 45 minutes just to get patients to the CT scanner.
The building was built in the 1970s, but every room gets a lot of daylight, Project Manager and Facilities Director Joe Kane said. The rooms are just under 400 square feet — regular ICU rooms are typically less than half that size, Kane said. Stepdown rooms come equipped with a full-size couch bed, so families can be with patients overnight.
“One of the things that’s probably most unusual is that the bed is in the middle of the room,” Kane said. “It’s freestanding, and that allows for easy access for not only the clinical staff but also for that mobile CT to be able to be brought into the room.”
Every room has a private bathroom with barn doors instead of regular doors, so patients and their family won’t have to maneuver IV poles around a swinging door.
“We’re very excited about this because this gives us an opportunity to practice really the most advanced Critical Care Medicine and give us a space to do that,” Fillmore said. “The other thing that’s nice about this is once these kinds of projects start, we attract enormous talent.”
The new unit is a magnet for new doctors and the community will reap all the benefits of it, Fillmore said. Right now, Saint Alphonsus has a high-functioning trauma care program, with outcomes that put the hospital somewhere in the 20% of the highest-performing trauma centers in the United States. With that said, Fillmore and Saint Alphonsus are reaching for more.
“We want to create a place that is synonymous with the highest level of care, world-class care,” Fillmore said.