Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NAMPA — It was growing tiresome to empty the water-filled garbage bags used to catch pinhole leaks in the building’s roof. When the roof partially caved in, Musical Theater of Idaho staff knew it was time to find a new space.

The Nampa-based, nonprofit theater organization had occupied its former building for 20 years, said Jean Andrews, the organization’s artistic director. And its props, costumes, and other equipment were split between seven storage units, said CEO Mac Fishman. For the first time since the organization’s debut in 1997, it has a new space that maximizes storage, set construction, and rehearsal space.

Erin Banks Rusby is a reporter with the Idaho Press. She covers Canyon County, including agriculture, education, and government.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments