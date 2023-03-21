BOISE — Marcelle Stay came to the podium on Monday night, her voice almost breaking as she addressed the Ada County Commissioners. Stay came to express her support for the library and against the petition to dissolve the Meridian Library district.
The first thing she said was a number: 746.6 Nyberg. This is the Dewey Decimal classification for her favorite non-fiction book, called “Sunday Morning Quilts.”
“During my third bout of postpartum depression, which devolved into psychosis from lack of sleep, this book, along with other therapies, showed me that even with small and ragged but colorful scraps, I could sew my life back together and keep living for myself, my family, my new baby,” Stay said during Monday's hearing at the Ada County Courthouse.
Throughout the night, residents revealed how the library has been there for them, winding through life events like bullying, abuse, birthdays, growing up and divorce. One woman spoke of how the library’s origami event helped her Japanese children see their heritage represented.
The petition for dissolution was brought by a group calling itself the Concerned Citizens of Meridian. Its members have expressed concern about what they deem “pornography” in books. Opponents said the group was targeting books featuring sex education, puberty and LGBTQ+ characters and that banning books was never a good path to go down.
Hundreds attended the hearing, with approximately 500 showing up to testify. Around 60 people were able to testify before the hearing was tabled at 10 p.m. The meeting will resume Wednesday at 6 p.m. so people who wanted to testify, but couldn't on Monday, will have their chance. The resumed hearing will again take place at the Ada County Courthouse.
Ada County Commissioners, based on, in part, what people say at the hearing, will decide whether there is an election to dissolve the library district. If the library district is dissolved, its property and assets will be disposed of. Commissioners have 10 days following Wednesday's hearing to make their decision.
“Our No. 1 priority, which is why we are here tonight, is to protect our children,” said Mike Hon, a Concerned Citizens of Meridian co-founder. “We want to reestablish this library through a democratic process with a trustee board that is in line with community standards.”
Representatives from both the library and the Concerned Citizens had an opportunity to express their side - including the expert that the Citizens group brought in, Patrick Sheridan. Sheridan is the leader of the Illinois chapter of Gays against Groomers.
“Please help the Concerned Citizens of Meridian to reclaim their library. Literally all they want is some transparency and for tax-paying parents to be able to protect their children from illicit materials,” said Sheridan, who is bisexual. “These people believe in the beauty of childhood innocence. That's why they don't want minors to have direct access to these books.”
Those who testified were overwhelmingly in support of the library, with around 50 people testifying against the petition.
However, the commissioners questioned officials on why the library couldn't just segregate the books or change its policies.
In response, Meridian Library Trustee Megan Larsen referenced court case after court case. Even minors have the protection of the First Amendment, she said.
Everyone who testified, though, agreed that the library was beloved and needed.
“We love the library. I couldn't imagine our city without it,” said Jon Eisfelder, a co-founder of the Concerned Citizens of Meridian. “But how come we can't have a choice? How come we have to stumble into these books?”
"These books" include “The Dirty Cowboy,” a book about a cowboy who takes a bath and leaves his clothes with his dog to guard. Once he is done, the cowboy is so clean his dog does not recognize him, and he has to negotiate with the dog for his clothes.
One woman, Monica McKinley, said her experience with the library is no longer that of expecting a “safe and educational sanctuary.”
“Last month, I took my granddaughter to the library … she picked up a book called The Dirty Cowboy,” McKinley said. “She says ‘Grandma, this guy doesn't have any clothes on.' I quickly turned around, grabbed the book and distracted her with something else. But she can't unsee that. This just wasn't an inappropriate book. It was pornography.”
Many others said they hadn’t had that experience in the library and that it’s the responsibility of parents to monitor what their children are reading.
“Every book I read becomes part of me, muscle, blood and bone, like vitamins. Sometimes I need more from one book than another. I don't love the flavor of every book I start, but like I tell my third-grader about books and dinner, you can't say you don't like it until you've tried it,” Stay said. “When books come to us at the right time, they can be a lifeline.”