Mother and newborn in hospital

The

Maternal Mortality Review Committee

is tasked with studying Idaho deaths during pregnancy or within one year of giving birth and with finding potential solutions that can prevent more deaths. Rep. Dori Healey, R-Boise,

sponsored a bill that would

allow the committee to continue indefinitely.

 123RF

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Feb. 20 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

A special committee that was created four years ago to study maternal deaths in Idaho will end in July if the Idaho Legislature does not pass a bill to remove or change its sunset date.

Recommended for you

Load comments