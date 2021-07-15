BOISE — Some local arts organizations are receiving federal grant money designed to assist theaters, concert venues and others in the arts community hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Flicks, a movie theater and cafe in downtown Boise, received nearly $528,000 from the U.S. Small Business Administration as part of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.
“It makes a huge difference for us,” said Carole Skinner, co-owner. “We had a lot of bills that we had to put off … We really wanted to pay them, and now we’re able to pay them.”
So far, the Small Business Administration has passed out about $14.4 million to venue operators in Idaho. That’s a fraction of the $16 billion allocated to the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program by federal COVID-19 disaster relief legislation for venues across the country.
The program, which remains open, allows venue operators to request grants equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue, for a maximum of $10 million. The federal legislation reserved $2 billion for small businesses with up to 50 full-time employees.
The largest grant distributed in Idaho so far, $4 million, went to Meridian Cinemas LLC, the operator of Village Cinema, a movie theater located in The Village at Meridian. Also in the Treasure Valley, Spotlight Events, the Eagle-based company that hosts dance competitions, received $2.4 million. The Idaho Shakespeare Festival and Garden City’s Revolution Concert House were each awarded about $1.1 million. Smaller grants went to the Visual Arts Collective, Boise Philharmonic, Egyptian Theatre, Caldwell Fine Arts Series, Boise Baroque and Duck Club, the management company that organizes Treefort Music Fest.
The largest grant outside the Boise area, $1.64 million, was for the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.
The funds can be spent on payroll costs, rent and utility payments and scheduled debt payments since Feb. 15, 2020, among other costs. They can’t be used for expenditures such as new real estate, investments or political contributions.
Skinner said Flicks employees will receive overdue raises thanks to the program.
Meanwhile, many arts workers lost their jobs during the pandemic. One estimate suggested 30%, or more than 11,000, of Idaho arts jobs were lost. And an estimated $277 million in earnings disappeared.
Federal grants are one way to make up for those losses. Boise Philharmonic’s $200,386 grant is equal to about 10% of the nonprofit’s annual budget, which relies on a mixture of earned and contributed revenue, said Executive Director Laura Reynolds.
“It was really helpful because throughout the pandemic what we committed to is paying our staff and musicians and continuing to create art,” Reynolds said.
Another way to recover from the pandemic is to keep producing art. In 2020, the Boise Philharmonic adapted to a digital stage, where subscribers could stream performances. That delivery platform will continue this year, even as the Philharmonic tunes up for live shows in 2021 and 2022, starting with “Sounds of Celebration” on opening night, Sept. 18.
“We have a lot going on,” Reynolds said. “The funding has been critical to help us relaunch those live experiences and continue to build on all of the work that we did this last season.”