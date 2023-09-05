BOISE — The Cha Cha Slide is not a typical back-to-school anthem, but that's exactly what blared over speakers outside of One Stone Lab51 on Tuesday morning.
"The first day here is a little bit different," Moss Wingrove, a 17-year-old fourth-year student, said.
One Stone’s first week of school, called the Week of Welcome, is focused on students getting to know each other so they can adapt to the community — one that is far different from communities in public schools. The week is concluded with a camping trip with the entire student body.
"It's like a huge shift from public school: they trust us here," Chair of One Stone's board of directors and fourth-year student Lila Cooper said.
The school is a "hotbed of creativity," Cooper said, where students are focused on building and working on projects together and separately all through the year.
"You can just walk around and like, feel the creative juices that are just like flowing off of everyone," Cooper said.
On Tuesday afternoon, Cooper ran a board meeting, something that she said took some getting used to after coming to One Stone from public schools.
The school is student-driven, providing students with a personalized approach to their learning and emphasizing growth over grades, One Stone's Director of Business Development Mat Erpelding said. The school has around 22 coaches, half of them working full time to help students in their learning.
“Where we really deviate is that if you value it, you need to assess it and you need to coach it to make the students better at it,” Erpelding said.
So, students are assessed, not graded, on durable skills and academic skills, receiving marks on math and reading proficiency alongside grit and creativity. Most schools simply do not have the bandwidth to have a strength-based assessment system like One Stone’s, Erpelding said. The model has only been around at a high school level since 2016.
With just 95 students in One Stone's student body, peers can get to know each other faster than they would in public schools with hundreds of students. And according to Erpelding, eliminating grades removes some of the inherent competition that causes so many social problems in high schools like bullying. Instead, One Stone’s system encourages a collaborative environment that promotes individual learning, Erpelding said.
"We also work really closely with our coaches and they mentor us really closely," Cooper said. "I think it (One Stone) really pulls students in, where the public school system can tend to leave students out."
First-year student (freshman) Raiah Goetter has tried several different schools, including online school, but One Stone offers a freedom she is excited to experience.
"It feels less controlled, which honestly is nice because then I actually have freedom to do stuff that I like to learn about, which is definitely really cool," Goetter said.
Even the school's building plan lends itself to versatility and a constructive chaos. Everything is on wheels for easy mobility, so spaces are ever-changing. Walls are often whiteboards, covered in equations or doodles.
"We're really trying to build a sense of community. At public schools, you're just thrust into this chaos, which is a lot coming from an elementary school," Cooper said. "We're really trying to be intentional about welcoming the new students and building a sense of community and trust."
There weren't a lot of visible nerves as students gathered on the blacktop in front of Lab51 and gradually walked toward craft tables, where they assembled name tags before gathering in a big circle and introducing each other via microphone.
For the most part, students listened to each other, eagerly clapping after peers told one another's favorite superpower or animal.
"We accept everyone as they are," Cooper said. "I think that's what makes (One Stone) so powerful because you can look around and see so many different personalities displayed and so many different ways of living and we can coexist."