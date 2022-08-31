Support Local Journalism


The first annual Kuna Rodeo kicks off Friday, and according to Lini Chytka, preparations are moving at a dizzying pace.

Lini and her husband Cody Chytka are the owners of the Crooked 8, the venue hosting the rodeo — which has undergone quite the facelift since June when the Idaho Press visited the property located on King Road in Kuna.

Kuna Rodeo preview

The vendor area at Crooked 8 is smoothed and compacted in preparation for the upcoming Kuna Rodeo, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Kuna Rodeo preview

Recently installed bleachers and a freshly groomed surface stand ready for the Kuna Rodeo at the Crooked 8, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

