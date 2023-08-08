Mandy Caron looks on as her husband, 1st Sgt. Robert Caron, hugs their two sons Spencer, 10, and Parker, 9, after returning home to Gowen Field with members of the Idaho Army National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Members of the Idaho Army National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team are welcomed by their command staff as they return home to Gowen Field, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. The unit was returning home after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia, where they supported Operation Spartan Shield, a joint mission under the United States Central Command.
Members of the Idaho Army National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team are welcomed by their command staff as they return home to Gowen Field, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. The unit was returning home after a year long deployment to Southwest Asia, where they supported Operation Spartan Shield, a joint mission under the United States Central Command.
Mandy Caron waits anxiously with her sons Spencer, 10, and Parker, 9, for the chartered plane carrying her husband to arrive as members of the Idaho Army National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team return home, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Mandy Caron waits anxiously with her sons Spencer, 10, and Parker, 9, for her husband to step off the plane as members of the Idaho Army National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team return home, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Family members react as a chartered Southwest Airlines 737, carrying members of the Idaho Army National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, touches down at Gowen Field, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. The unit was returning home after a year long deployment to Southwest Asia, where they supported Operation Spartan Shield, a joint mission under the United States Central Command.
Members of the Idaho Army National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team are welcomed by their command staff as they return home to Gowen Field, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. The unit was returning home after a year long deployment to Southwest Asia, where they supported Operation Spartan Shield, a joint mission under the United States Central Command.
Mandy Caron looks on as her husband, 1st Sgt. Robert Caron, hugs their two sons Spencer, 10, and Parker, 9, after returning home to Gowen Field with members of the Idaho Army National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Members of the Idaho Army National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team are welcomed by their command staff as they return home to Gowen Field, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. The unit was returning home after a year long deployment to Southwest Asia, where they supported Operation Spartan Shield, a joint mission under the United States Central Command.
Mandy Caron waits anxiously with her sons Spencer, 10, and Parker, 9, for the chartered plane carrying her husband to arrive as members of the Idaho Army National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team return home, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Mandy Caron waits anxiously with her sons Spencer, 10, and Parker, 9, for her husband to step off the plane as members of the Idaho Army National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team return home, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Family members react as a chartered Southwest Airlines 737, carrying members of the Idaho Army National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, touches down at Gowen Field, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. The unit was returning home after a year long deployment to Southwest Asia, where they supported Operation Spartan Shield, a joint mission under the United States Central Command.
Members of the Idaho Army National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team are welcomed by their command staff as they return home to Gowen Field, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. The unit was returning home after a year long deployment to Southwest Asia, where they supported Operation Spartan Shield, a joint mission under the United States Central Command.
BOISE — Hundreds of families cheered as a Southwest Airlines flight carrying soldiers home touched down on Boise soil. Their hands clutched homemade signs and American flags — excitement was palpable and grins genuine.
On Tuesday, the Idaho National Guard welcomed home over 200 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team soldiers after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia, where they supported Operation Spartan Shield, a joint mission under the United States Central Command.
“Seeing everybody here, hearing them before we got off the plane was pretty amazing," 1st Sgt. Robert Caron of Company C, 2nd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, said. "The unit did an exceptional job. And proud to say we came home with everybody."
Across Idaho, an additional 30 soldiers returned to their families on Tuesday, and later this week, 300 more soldiers will return to the Gem State.
Mandy Caron and her two sons, Spencer (10) and Parker (9) eagerly waited for Robert Caron to get off the plane. When he did, they couldn't take their eyes off him.
“It’s like waiting for Santa on Christmas Eve," Mandy said. "There's been a lot of energy in the house leading up to this day."
Robert left on Aug. 11 last year, but it wasn't his first deployment. Before they had Spencer and Parker, Robert deployed, leaving Mandy alone.
"She's the backbone of the family," Robert said, looking at Mandy. "She keeps us going and this is a second time going away. It doesn't get any easier. It's amazing to come back to her.”
During this deployment, a lot of her comfort came from her children, Mandy said.
“It’s hard, you miss them (Robert) and hope they stay safe. ... It was nice having them (the kids) with me this deployment,” Mandy said. "I don't know how single parents do it well."
During Robert's deployment, Mandy tried hard to keep the kids busy, planning activities every week to give them something to look forward to. In return, they took over her bed.
"When dad gets home, that’s not going to be allowed," Parker said.
The kids also stood in for their dad as groomsmen at their dad's oldest friend's wedding. They seemingly were a piece of Robert for everyone who missed him, Mandy said.
"I'm so happy he's home," Mandy said. "He's not going again. One day would be too long."
As he serves and climbs up the ranks, his family climbs with him, Robert said. Even though deployments are hard, and there's no substitution for being with your family in-person, Robert said he kept in touch with his family as much as he could.
“We’re hoping this is our last deployment," Mandy said. "We’re just so proud of him. He works hard and he loves what he does. It makes this little easier knowing that he's so good at his job and loves serving."
The soldiers were deployed in August 2022. The task force provided three mission response forces to the CENTCOM commander and did missions and training exercises in Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Syria, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The 116th CBCT was previously deployed in support of the Global War on Terror in Iraq in 2004 and 2010.
The deployment is an ongoing mission, where soldiers are based out of Kuwait as a "reactionary force" to support any missions that may occur in southwest Asia, Col. Eric Orcutt said.
"I can't tell you how proud I am. They did an outstanding job. They’ve left their mark, as they always do," Orcutt said. "Everywhere they go it’s a positive performance and positive relationship they leave behind."
Some of the soldiers had kids who were born as they left, or were born during their deployment. Seeing those families reunite is always a sweet reunion.
"It's a happy day," Orcutt said. "They all come back as better people, better soldiers, better husbands, better wives and better employees."
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com