BOISE — Hundreds of families cheered as a Southwest Airlines flight carrying soldiers home touched down on Boise soil. Their hands clutched homemade signs and American flags — excitement was palpable and grins genuine.

On Tuesday, the Idaho National Guard welcomed home over 200 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team soldiers after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia, where they supported Operation Spartan Shield, a joint mission under the United States Central Command.

Members of the Idaho Army National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team are welcomed by their command staff as they return home to Gowen Field, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. The unit was returning home after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia, where they supported Operation Spartan Shield, a joint mission under the United States Central Command.
Mandy Caron reacts as she sees her husband, 1st Sgt. Robert Caron, step off a plane as members of the Idaho Army National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team return home, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

