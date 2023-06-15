Chinese resident Polly Bemis is a beloved figure in Idaho history.
Bemis was sold to an unknown Chinese worker in the Idaho territory as his concubine, but won her freedom and married Charlie Bemis, according to the University of Idaho. The pair settled on a piece of land along the upper Salmon River, east of Riggins, in the 1890s.
Now Bemis has another claim to fame. Last fall, EJ Brandt found something lost to time on the Bemis Ranch: a variety of apple tree unknown to current science.
Brandt is a volunteer with the Lost Apple Project. The goal of the organization is to recover historic varieties of apple trees, “to conserve whatever diversity remains in this important food crop, as well as to document the history associated with these apples, many of which had particular significance to the communities in which they were bred and developed,” a press release about last year’s recoveries states.
The organization began in Washington state and expanded to Oregon and Idaho, the release said. Since its inception eight years ago, volunteers have recovered some 29 apples once thought to be extinct, the release said.
Last year, volunteers also located a previously unidentified apple variety on the historic homestead of pioneer Daniel Gamble, near Moscow, Idaho.
“It is always exciting to recover a lost apple,” said Richard Uhlmann, co-founder of the Idaho chapter of the Lost Apple Project. “The (Polly Bemis) apple was particularly important and exciting because of the importance of Bemis in frontier history.”
Prior to the 21st century, there used to be enormous genetic diversity in apples in North America, with some 20,000-25,000 varieties being grown for abundant culinary uses. But as commercial varieties became more popular, that number dropped to a few thousand.
The trees that remain are often over 100 years old, having survived untended and often unirrigated for decades. Such heartiness could offer genetic clues about how to make apples more resilient in a changing, extreme climate.
Prior to last year’s recovery of an unknown apple at the Polly Bemis National Historic Site, volunteers had already taken apples from 60 trees there to identify. While each of the other varieties they examined were known varieties, the last two collected by Brandt were not — the DNA did not match some 3,000 species of apples from North America, Europe and Australia that have been genetically sequenced by Cameron Peace, a researcher at Washington State University’s Department of Horticulture.
The Polly Bemis apple, as it is provisionally being called, has fruit with splotches of red and green and ripens in September, making it a summer apple. Another apple, discovered at Gamble’s homestead, is provisionally being called the Gamble Gold for its mostly yellow-green skin, with some sporting a reddish-orangish glow, that ripens in mid-October. Both apples reportedly have a pleasant “sweet-tart taste,” the release said.
Based on the apples’ genetics, the parents of the Gamble Gold are the Grimes Golden and Golden Russet apples, Uhlmann said. Though the Polly Bemis apple’s parents are not in Peace’s database, it is thought to be distantly related to varieties called the white winter permain, blue permain and esopus spitzenburg, he said.
The two trees that produce Polly Bemis apples are genetically identical, as are the two trees that produce the Gamble Gold apples. This suggests the trees were planted intentionally, Uhlmann said.
To plant an apple tree in Bemis and Gamble’s day, you could order apples through catalogs, graft cuttings from trees you liked and plant them, or plant trees by seed, Uhlmann said.
Uhlmann suspects that each landowner liked the apples that came from a seeded tree and took cuttings of it to make a second tree. Finding an especially good apple and propagating the tree that produced it is still a key technique in how apple varieties are developed today, just on a larger scale, he said.
Today’s apples have generally been bred for a quick harvest, said George Raino, co-founder of the Lost Apple Project’s Idaho chapter. On a commercial scale, harvesting every apple at once is useful for keeping harvests short. But as a homeowner with an orchard in Bemis or Gamble’s day, having a variety of apple trees that do not ripen all at once or apples that you can leave on the tree for a month before they need picking was useful, he said.
“You’re only one person and you can only deal with so much food at one time,” Raino said. “Having an extended harvest period was a plus for the 19th century domestic economy.”
Raino remembers spending his summers on the Salmon River as a kid near the Bemis Ranch. He recalls seeing the orchard and thinks there were even some plum trees that are no longer there. For him and others at the Lost Apple Project, there is an urgency to recovering and learning about old fruit trees.
“We are trying to get to them before they evaporate,” Raino said.