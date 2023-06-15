Lost Apple Project

EJ Brandt of the Lost Apple Project stands in front of one of the Polly Bemis trees at the Polly Bemis National Historic Site. This photo was taken in the spring while EJ was collecting cuttings for grafting.

 Photo courtesy of EJ Brandt

Chinese resident Polly Bemis is a beloved figure in Idaho history.

Bemis was sold to an unknown Chinese worker in the Idaho territory as his concubine, but won her freedom and married Charlie Bemis, according to the University of Idaho. The pair settled on a piece of land along the upper Salmon River, east of Riggins, in the 1890s.

Lost Apple Project

The Polly Bemis apple, as it is provisionally being called, has splotches of red and green and ripens in September.
Lost Apple Project

The Gamble Gold apple has mostly yellow-green skin, with some sporting a reddish glow. 
