Festivalgoers preparing for Treefort 9 in September have some more news to get excited about because the second wave of the artist lineup has released.
“Conceived as an extension of the current momentum in the Boise music scene and art scene at large,” stated a press release, “our vision is that Treefort will provide the opportunity for Boise to play host to the national and regional music scenes while showcasing the local up-and-coming talent.”
The festival is Sept. 22-26 and almost 50 performers have been added to the lineup that now boasts 417 artists including; Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Lake Street Dive, Gilligan Moss, Dawn Richard, Y La Bamba, J, Worra, Haley Heynderickx, Manic Focus, Wajatta, Angel Du$t, Mannequin Pussy, Tropico 208, Chad Vangaalen, Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Algiers, Xiu Xiu, Frank Leone, Molly Burch, Anjimile, Orchestra Gold, Pinkshift, Boulevards, Throes and a lot more.
“This second wave of artists on the lineup brings two more headliners, Lake Street Dive and Dawn Richard, as well as 11 local bands and dozens of other emerging artists that we are really excited about,” said Treefort festival director Eric Gilbert. “This unique September version of Treefort is shaping up to be one of our best yet and we are looking forward to bringing the Treefort family back together to share and discover great music.”
People can find more information about the lineup, festival passes and health and safety protocols at the Treefort website, treefortmusicfest.com.