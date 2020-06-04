MIDDLETON — Tuesday brought both news of the resignation of Middleton School District Superintendent Sherawn Reberry, who was in the position for 10 months, and the failure of the district's supplemental levy in the primary election.
The Middleton School District board of trustees met in a special meeting Wednesday to discuss its approach to Reberry's resignation.
Reberry had been on personal leave since May 27. The school board's attorney informed trustees of her resignation, effective immediately, on Tuesday.
Wednesday's more than three-hour meeting was largely in executive session, which is closed to the public, but the board took public action to accept the resignation and appoint an interim superintendent.
The majority of the board suggested appointing Human Resources and Communications Officer Kristin Beck to the position. Trustees Marianne Blackwell and Briggs Miller wanted to go a different direction.
"I believe this is a mistake," Blackwell said, of appointing Beck. "There are allegations and suspicions circling (about the district's) current condition. Until we get things figured out, I want someone from outside the district in this position."
Briggs agreed, but the majority of the board voted in favor of Beck. The board did not elaborate on the suspicions or allegations.
Beck will take over the superintendent position immediately and will be in the position until a new superintendent is hired.
Beck was an elementary teacher in the Twin Falls School District for six years, a press release from the district said. She was also the superintendent and federal programs director for the Hansen School District for five years before moving to the Treasure Valley.
Beck has worked for Idaho Digital Learning Alliance as a regional administrator and online principal, both full time and part time since 2011, the release said.
The board voted to accept Reberry's resignation and pay her through June 30. According to public records, Reberry's salary is $108,000.
"I want to publicly thank her and say how very sad of a condition she left in," Blackwell said, referring to the condition of the district. "I just want her to know she is a woman of integrity."
Reberry did not respond to a request for comment.
CONFIDENTIALITY CONCERNS
During the lengthy executive session, Blackwell said Trustee Aleisha McConkie's husband walked into the virtual conversation. Blackwell mentioned the walk-in after the board left executive session, asking that it be put into the record. The rest of the board agreed.
Board Chairman Kirk Adams said, "Yes, Trustee McConkie's husband walked into the room while we were in executive session."
Blackwell responded, "It was more than that," but board members did not elaborate.
Idaho Open Meeting Law does not outline specific details on this type of executive session in regard to confidentiality concerns. The statute does say the board can decide who participates in an executive session.
The district has faced a number of challenges in recent years. Last month, a local teachers’ union said the Middleton School Board violated open meetings law with a closed-door discussion of labor negotiations, according to Idaho EdNews.
FAILED LEVY
The 2020 primary election marks the fourth consecutive time the Middleton School District has asked voters to approve a bond or levy. Each time the vote has been "no."
The board did not discuss the levy in the public portion of Wednesday's meeting, nor did board members respond to requests for comment Wednesday or Thursday.
In a March board of trustees meeting to discuss the proposed levy, Reberry put together a list of tentative cuts the district would have to make in order to operate without the funding. The district's current $1.3 million-per-year supplemental levy is expiring, and the measure would have replaced it with a two-year, $1.5 million-per-year levy.
In that meeting, Reberry said the district would need to combine classroom assistant positions, eliminate transportation that is not reimbursed, such as sports and extracurricular trips, and charge students pay-to-play fees for extracurricular activities.
The school board last month voted to move to a four-day school week starting in the fall, hoping to reduce expenses.
The proposed cuts Reberry outlined include eliminating two teacher positions, reducing special education teacher positions by one and a half, reducing the counselors by one, reducing technology staff, reducing educational assistants, delaying needed repairs and maintenance to buildings and charging $80 per student for each sport they play.
The school board will meet Monday for a regular meeting and for a budget hearing. The budget cuts needed because of the failed levy will likely be discussed at that meeting.