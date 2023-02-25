NAMPA — At a glance, with its clusters of triangle-shaped classrooms, Nampa’s Centennial Elementary School is well-suited to being an arts-integrated elementary school.
But in recent years, school administrators have grown concerned about some safety issues baked into the facility’s unique design. Though each of the classrooms has an outside door, none have inside doors.
The school was built during a different era, Superintendent Gregg Russell said. Back then, open floor plans were having a moment in school architecture, similar to how they have in office space in the past couple of decades. Because of this, no classrooms at the school have hallway doors — they are just open to the rest of the school.
Now, in an era of frequent school shootings, lacking the physical mechanisms to secure the campus is a concern the district would like to fix.
“We can’t really secure (the building) … for a very unsafe situation where an intruder came in,” Principal George Zickefoose said. “That’s on my mind, always.”
A $210.2 million bond is coming before voters on Tuesday, March 14, for district patrons to voice their opinion on whether the district should receive funds for two school rebuilds — Centennial Elementary and Nampa High School — as well as a variety of additional upgrades.
The district has not run a bond since 2007, Russell said ahead of a tour of Nampa High School and Centennial Elementary School on Thursday. The district has accumulated $84.55 million in deferred maintenance costs, as previously reported.
Nampa High School would be rebuilt at the corner of Midway Road and West Roosevelt Avenue, where the district already owns land, said Interim Deputy Superintendent Waylon Yarbrough, about 3.4 miles from the current site at Lake Lowell Avenue and 12th Avenue Road. The district owns enough land at the current Centennial location to be able to build a new school onsite, said Executive Director of Operations Cortney Stauffer.
The district has been offering tours to the public of both schools to help visualize the need for passing the bond.
The financial breakdown
The cost of rebuilding Nampa High and Centennial Elementary would be approximately $100 million and $25.5 million, respectively. Other projects the bond would fund include $26 million for a new theater and conversion of the existing theater into a band room for Skyview High School, $11.2 million for athletic facilities upgrades, and $30 million for a new career and technical education center.
The bond is expected to add $25 per $100,000 of value in taxes for homeowners in the district per year, Russell said. District homeowners have been paying $60 per $100,000 of assessed value on the 2007 bond; on the new bond, they would be paying $85 per $100,000 of assessed value, according to the district’s website about the bond.
That comes out to about $6.25 a month on a median-priced home with a net taxable value of $300,000, according to the website.
The new Centennial: creating a purpose-built space
As an arts-focused school, teachers at Centennial Elementary work to integrate art components into their curricula, Zickefoose said.
But the school was not designed for that specifically, and it shows. In addition to the safety concerns that come from not having doors, it also makes for a noisier learning environment.
“We have some pianos set up next door,” Zickefoose said, “and if those don’t have headphones, it’s music time for everybody.”
Most of the school, including the classrooms, is carpeted, which makes paint spill cleanup difficult, Zickefoose said. Having space for a kiln would also be ideal, Zickefoose said.
Rebuilding the school ties into the district’s desire to offer choice in schools, Stauffer said.
“We have STEM-focused schools,” Stauffer said, “we have blended learning model-focused schools, so going back to enriching those opportunities and empowering parents to select schools that best fit their child’s modality is something that we have been trying to accomplish, and (the rebuild) would help us solidify that component for the arts.”
Building a new school could attract more students who are interested in having the arts focus, Zickefoose said.
“Right now, I’ve had to turn students away for open enrollment because we don’t have faculty, and/or we have some space, but not faculty to teach them … so, purpose-built space,” Zickefoose said.
Nampa High: Upgrades for space and safety
Tour members, mostly media, peeked into a science lab, a family and consumer science classroom, and an automotive maintenance shop, among others on Thursday.
Many features appeared older, or outdated. Lockers that line the hallway of some buildings are hardly used now that the district has largely transitioned to virtual textbooks, Yarbrough said. Outside, some disintegrating foundations reveal exposed rebar.
The Nampa School District is not experiencing growth pressure in the same way as the Vallivue School District, which has many schools at capacity, Russell said. However, Nampa High School is right on the cusp, with a capacity of 1,550, and a current student population of 1,500, so space is becoming a concern, he said.
Nampa High consists of a network of 11 separate buildings, built at different points in history, Yarbrough said. Students must brave the elements to get from one to another, and the openness of the campus does not lend itself to safety.
“As the former principal here, I can tell you the only thing that kept me up at night was the nightmare of one of these buildings — something could happen and you don’t even know that it happened,” Yarbrough said.
While the school has protocols it follows and practices to keep students safe, “it will be better for our kids to be in one contained building with all those academic opportunities,” he said.
Currently, the career and technical education programs offered by the school are spread among three high schools, including Nampa High. If a student is interested in a program at a different school, they have to drive or take a shuttle, Yarbrough said.
Building a single CTE center would “help our ability to maintain safety,” Yarbrough said.
Voting imminent
Voting will take place on Tuesday, March 14.
Voters can learn more about the bond by visiting the district’s website, which includes a tax calculator homeowners can use to calculate their tax burden, an informational video, and a frequently asked questions page.
The district will be sending a mailer to all registered voters’ homes in the district this week, which comes out to about 24,000 mailers.
Bonds in Idaho require a 2/3 majority to pass, and it is the only mechanism districts have at their disposal to fund school construction and capital improvements, as previously reported. Under current Idaho law, cities are not allowed to collect impact fees to fund school construction or improvements.