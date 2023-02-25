Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — At a glance, with its clusters of triangle-shaped classrooms, Nampa’s Centennial Elementary School is well-suited to being an arts-integrated elementary school.

But in recent years, school administrators have grown concerned about some safety issues baked into the facility’s unique design. Though each of the classrooms has an outside door, none have inside doors.

Nampa School Bond Tour

Advanced placement chemistry students at work in a classroom at Nampa High School on Thursday.

