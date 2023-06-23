Support Local Journalism


Whether you love or despise dandelions, Boise has a festival for you.

The city will be hosting the first ever Dandelion Festival to highlight its efforts in reducing pesticide use on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will take place at Cassia Park (4600 W Camas St., Boise) and will feature music from The Trees The Trees (11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.), and dandelion crafts, and dandelion products from local vendors, including samples of dandelion beer from Woodland Empire brewed with 60 pounds of dandelions picked from Boise parks by volunteers.

Dandelion Festival 2

A volunteer shows off a dandelion during a volunteer event with the Boise Parks and Recreation Department. The city will be hosting its first Dandelion Festival on Saturday to educate the public on its pesticide reduction program and celebrate the program's success so far.

