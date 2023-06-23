Volunteers pick dandelions during a volunteer event with the Boise Parks and Recreation Department. The city will be hosting its first Dandelion Festival on Saturday to educate the public on its pesticide reduction program and celebrate the program's success so far.
Photo courtesy of Guy Hand and the Boise Parks and Recreation Department
Photo courtesy of Guy Hand and the Boise Parks and Recreation Department
Photo courtesy of Guy Hand and the Boise Parks and Recreation Department
Whether you love or despise dandelions, Boise has a festival for you.
The city will be hosting the first ever Dandelion Festival to highlight its efforts in reducing pesticide use on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will take place at Cassia Park (4600 W Camas St., Boise) and will feature music from The Trees The Trees (11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.), and dandelion crafts, and dandelion products from local vendors, including samples of dandelion beer from Woodland Empire brewed with 60 pounds of dandelions picked from Boise parks by volunteers.
Other goodies will include dandelion mocktails offered by Free Spirits Beverage Company, dandelion tea bags from the Vervain Collective, as well as food from Linda’s Kitchen and Stella’s Ice Cream.
The city began a three-year pilot program in 2020 to reduce its pesticide use — pesticides, herbicides, and insecticides, said Daniel Roop, a sustainability specialist with the Boise Parks and Recreation Department.
The program has allowed the city to reduce overall pesticide use by 40%, including the use of glyphosate herbicide use by 80%, and eliminated the use of neonicotinoids, a class of insecticides, according to the city’s website.
The festival is designed to highlight the program’s success, said Bonnie Shelton, spokesperson for the parks and recreation department.
“So we thought what better way to celebrate and let people know not only about our pesticide reduction program ... but also why dandelions can be beneficial than hosting a Boise Dandelion Festival?” Shelton said.
The motivation to reduce pesticide use has been driven by two main factors: it is something the public has asked for, and it is known to improve habitat for bees, butterflies, and other pollinators by enhancing plant biodiversity, Roop said.
Dandelions provide “great pollinator habitat,” Shelton said. Reductions in pesticide use has included outreach through social media and other means to tell the public that they may see some additional dandelions and other broad-leaf plants in parks, she said.
The program has targeted reducing cosmetic applications of herbicides, Roop said — when spraying occurs for an aesthetic reason, like not wanting to see a certain plant growing in a certain area, he said. In such situations, however, the plant’s presence rarely impedes people from using the space, he said.
Take dandelions and clover growing in a city park lawn. Their presence, in moderation, would not impinge on the public’s use of the lawn, and would benefit the local ecosystem. Both plants offer flowers for pollinators, like bees, and clover fixes nitrogen, an essential plant nutrient, into the soil, he said.
"That's not to say that we wouldn't ever spray or do some treatment if those populations got out of control," Roop said, "but I think what we are leaning towards is a much higher tolerance than we've had in the past for those types of plants."
The city is continuing to spray sports fields, where the presence of those plants may indeed hamper the use of the space, he said.
Other applications the department has deemed essential include the use of pesticides in riparian areas or open spaces, as such use is almost always for controlling the spread of invasive species, he said.
The program has included a reduction in both glyphosate herbicides, used against broadleaf plants, like dandelions, and grasses, and 2,4-D, an herbicide that targets broad-leaf plants. In addition to being selective about where to spray, the city sometimes switched to different pesticides, he said.
With the completion of the pilot program, the city has expanded the pilot to all of its parks, Roop said. Public approval of the project was about 80% prior to the expansion, and currently sits at about 72%, he said.
The pesticide reduction program has brought the department in line with current views on parks and their management, Roop said.
“This is kind of how people view healthy parks now, which is maybe different from how people viewed a healthy park, say, 50 years ago,” he said.