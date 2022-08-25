NAMPA — On ranches generations ago, cowboys started saying their horse was better at sorting cows than others.
That is how competitions to demonstrate those skills, known as “cutting,” were born, said Russ Miller, president of the Idaho Cutting Horse Association.
The association organized a cutting horse competition at Idaho Horse Park in Nampa from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4, which draws competitors from across the country and Canada, said Paula Cook, a board member of the Idaho Horse Park Foundation.
In the sport, a rider has just a few minutes to separate a cow from a herd and have their horse “work” it — pivoting quickly from side to side to prevent the cow from returning to the herd. The rider maximizes their score if they can rest their hand and reins on their horse’s neck while it is working the cow, leaving it largely to the horse to keep on top of the cow and prevent it from returning to the herd.
When the cow faces away from the horse, or is moving directly away, the rider picks another from the herd to work, Miller said.
Traditionally, a rancher uses the skills when they need to separate animals from the herd, for example, a bull, or a sick cow, Miller said.
There is something special about competing in the sport, Miller said, particularly when you have to set your reins down and let the horse do its thing.
“That’s a really exciting thing to have happen — to be able to feel that horse actually thinking and working towards controlling that cow,” he said. “It’s a feeling that once you feel it, you kind of get hooked.”
Julie Clarke, who competed in the event Thursday morning, said that cutting horses are naturally “cow-y” meaning they enjoy paying attention to cows. They are bred for it, she said.
“It means they want to go and be with the cow, and stop the cow, and they read the cow,” she said. This sets cutting horses apart from other horses, who may excel at skills such as jumping over an obstacle, but only have to navigate working with inanimate objects rather than another animal, she said.
Broadly, the competitions showcase the spirit of the West’s ranching economy, Clarke said.
“For me, it’s taking that western heritage that’s still currently being used on big ranches and taking it into a show pen,” Clarke said.
There is quite a bit of money in the sport, with owners often hiring full-time trainers to teach horses the skills they need to compete, and traveling to participate in competitions alongside owners. And many competitors show more than one horse.
Cook estimates that this event generates $3.5 million in direct economic impact. Participants rent stalls at the park, stay in nearby hotels, and patronize other local businesses during the 12-day event.
Having enough RV space was one of the bottlenecks identified by park personnel as limiting the facility’s ability to host larger shows with more participants, said Lourie Grover, manager of the park. The park currently only has 44 full RV hook-ups, which has led the park to having to pay for expensive diesel generators to provide additional spots and accommodate more participants during some previous events, she said.
Recognizing the economic benefits of such events to the local community, Nampa’s city council approved funding in June to expand the number of permanent RV sites at the park, according to a flier provided by Cook, following presentations from Idaho Horse Park Association board members and staff. The funding will allow the park to add 84 to 112 new RV spots.
Plans are being finalized, with a groundbreaking tentatively planned for October 2022, and project completion by the spring of 2023.