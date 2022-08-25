Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NAMPA — On ranches generations ago, cowboys started saying their horse was better at sorting cows than others.

That is how competitions to demonstrate those skills, known as “cutting,” were born, said Russ Miller, president of the Idaho Cutting Horse Association.

Cutting Horse event

A horse is led through the barn area at the Idaho Horse Park in Nampa on Thursday.
Cutting Horse event

Julie Clarke and her horse Piper compete in a cutting event at the Idaho Horse Park in Nampa on Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments