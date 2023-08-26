Bloom Community Farm

The Bloom Community Farm is where the Hunger Coalition grows its vegetables, herbs and fruit. According to the coalition’s 2022 impact report, its volunteers and interns harvested more than 7,000 pounds of food that wound up in food distribution boxes for community members. 

 Mia Maldonado / Idaho Capital Sun

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Aug. 21 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

BELLEVUE, Idaho — Judy Foster, a retired, longtime Hailey resident, regularly spends her Thursdays at the Hunger Coalition in Bellevue where she can enjoy a free community meal and meet other locals. 

Recommended for you

Load comments