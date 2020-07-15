BOISE — In the two weeks since Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee was sworn in, he hasn’t shied away from speaking publicly.
At his July 1 swearing in, he answered questions from reporters about a heated Black Lives Matter rally on the steps in Boise City Hall the night before, even after media members were told he wouldn’t take questions. Lee shared some of his goals for the department, and his plans to increase department transparency, at a Boise City Council meeting Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Lee held individual interviews with Boise media; his interview with the Idaho Press covered a variety of topics.
On transitioning from Portland to Boise, and adjusting to the cultural differences between the two cities:
Lee: “Part of the Boise identity is to be very welcoming and warm and hospitable to people, and so that has actually made the transition relatively easy. … That culture, that strong identity is actually beneficial, really, to the approach (to) policing that we have here in Boise — of community policing, where (police officers) are ingrained as part of that identity, part of that community. And there is a shared sense of cause and purpose that makes that approach that much more powerful and that much more successful.”
On working with Natalie Camacho Mendoza, part-time director of Boise’s Office of Police Oversight:
Lee: “I’ve been able to meet with her and talk to her. … We’re really dealing with policing in America in the 21st century, and I think there’s a public expectation for a degree of citizen, or outside-the-police-department oversight, so I’m going to continue to communicate with her and figure out how that works, and what … lies in store for that relationship with the police department and the office of police oversight here in Boise. But I think it’s key to maintain police legitimacy in the modern era.”
On traffic enforcement, a stated priority of the Boise Police Department for 2020:
Lee: “Traditionally people talk about three Es towards addressing traffic-related issues: there’s really education, enforcement, and engineering. Enforcement is really only one third of all of that, it’s really sort of the last option. … The fourth E, which almost everybody forgets to include, is a need for evaluation. And so I think one of the mistakes other cities occasionally (make) is that they expand their traffic systems under, I believe, a very good intent, or very good academic theory, but they don’t step back and evaluate whether or not it’s effectively meeting the needs and adjust the plan as it goes. So I really think that there’s a strategy, why it’s necessary to do enforcement, and we can do enforcement with sort of an education-first approach. But I think that’s a necessary component to modifying behavior and behavior challenges that we experience with the increase in traffic volume. If we fail to look at those other three Es — the education, the engineering and the evaluation of the system — we’re really not appropriately addressing it.”
On his approach to Boise’s camping ordinance and officer interactions with those experiencing homelessness:
“I think it’s important that we not get in an antagonistic relationship (with those experiencing homelessness), that we’re looking for opportunities to help transition those people that are in need of services — we can help transition them into some sort of more stable housing, and hopefully permanent housing, and provide them services for the other social ills that may be ailing them, that are often dragging them towards a homeless situation in their life. … While I recognize that there’s times where enforcement may be a necessary option for public order, I think it should be used with great discretion. … I think the other key part is really working with the social service providers, ensuring that not only are their programs, are they examining them for their own effectiveness as well as their internal accountability, but that there’s cross communication among those providers, because while they’re all coming from a place of kindness and good intention, there’s often the ability for those people that are service-resistant … there’s an ability to take advantage of a system if (providers) are not communicating clearly amongst each other and with the police and the public.”
On how acting as a whistleblower officer in 2002 in the Portland Police Bureau has influenced his leadership style:
“I’ll just be rather blunt about it — I think that it speaks to the need to be a person of integrity, and to stand up for what you know is right regardless of the consequences. I think that that’s fundamentally at the core of being a good police officer. … I have no appetite for police officers that wish to engage in criminal conduct. They have no place being police officers, whether that’s in Boise, Idaho, or anywhere in the United States.”