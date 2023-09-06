Nampa residents can expect to see an increase in wastewater fees beginning Oct. 1, following a unanimous vote at Tuesday’s Nampa City Council meeting.
This increase is a part of Nampa’s ongoing development plans since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) set new requirements for temperature reduction and phosphorus removal in 2010. To offset costs, wastewater fees for customers and impact fees for developers have seen a gradual increase.
The project is set to conclude by 2026 with a projected total cost of $248 million.
Since 2019, Nampa has raised wastewater utility fees by 16.5% each year. For residents, this means another 16.5% fee increase effective Oct. 1, raising the average monthly fee from $51.58 to $59.81, according to the Nampa Public Works Department.
In a second resolution, the city council also voted to increase related impact fees for contractors. Impact fees can only be used for growth-related expenses.
Director of Water Resources Jeff Barnes said construction is 65% complete for new wastewater facilities. Barnes emphasized the importance of maintaining a fund in case of unexpected costs like repairs on the network that stretches underneath Nampa.
“We have a city within a city down there,” he said. “It’s absolutely enormous.”
For the 2023 fiscal year, Nampa’s Wastewater Division identified approximately 4,900 feet of sewer line to be repaired or replaced.
Currently, wastewater facilities have a capacity of 21 million gallons a day while the city produces 12 million gallons daily, Senior Director of Public Works Tom Points said.
Haadiya Tariq is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She focuses on Nampa, Caldwell and Canyon County. You can follow her on Twitter @HaadiyaTariq or email her at htariq@idahopress.com.