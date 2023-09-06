Wastewater Gate

Nampa residents can expect to see an increase in wastewater fees beginning Oct. 1, following a unanimous vote at Tuesday’s Nampa City Council meeting. 

This increase is a part of Nampa’s ongoing development plans since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) set new requirements for temperature reduction and phosphorus removal in 2010. To offset costs, wastewater fees for customers and impact fees for developers have seen a gradual increase. 

