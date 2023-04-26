Young person after young person came up to the podium at Tuesday’s Planning & Zoning Commission meeting in Boise to voice their support for the zoning code rewrite. One was a Boise State University student; some were in their mid-to-late 20s or early 30s. Some had advanced degrees.
And one thing many had in common was that it has been difficult for them and others they know to find a home that lets them live the life they want. Even finding a rental in Boise has been hard enough, some said.
“I've basically given up the pipe dream of homeownership in Boise, which is pretty sad considering my good education and good job,” Kyle Hillman said. “It feels like housing scarcity has created an exclusive good old boys club for rental ownership and real estate investment in this valley.”
At the same time, many older folks who own their own homes were at the meeting Tuesday night to voice their concerns about the potential changes to their largely single-family neighborhoods.
They expressed concerns about that change and how it would affect privacy, parking and neighborhood density. Several asked about the projected density changes and how it would change Boise's tree canopy, with one man asking how many trees would be "murdered" by the new high-density plan.
“I appreciate the low density of Boise. I have pride in my yard and my neighbors do as well,” Jackie Davidson said. “These neighborhoods are the American way of life and they’re single-residence, they have grass in the front, they have grass in the back. It’s the pride of ownership these people have.”
Boise's zoning code rewrite would allow some higher-density areas
This proposal would be the city's first major zoning code rewrite since the 1960s and would allow higher density in some areas as well as mixing uses more often.
Commissioners heard from staff and neighborhoods on Monday and said they expected to make a decision on the rewrite Wednesday or Thursday. If they approve it, it will be up to the Boise City Council for final approval or denial.
These meetings raise questions for the city of Boise about how to navigate the future and showcase a generational divide along the American Dream. Nationwide, the rate of baby boomers who own their own home is nearly double the rate of millennials.
Who can afford to buy a home in Boise?
And in Idaho, 66% of people under the age of 65 owned their homes in 2020, vs. 85% of people 65 and older, according to the Urban Institute. However, the rate for those under 65 is projected to fall to 38% by 2040.
It is unclear how many millennials own their own homes in Boise.
In Boise, it’s pretty much impossible to buy a home on one income, which hurts younger people who may not make as much as those who are older or have a spouse and therefore a second income.
The zoning rewrite is inspiring tough emotions for Boiseans - in young people, who feel in some cases, like they did everything right and are left behind in the American Dream, and for older Boiseans, who have seen change after change and now feel like they’re being punished “for creating a nice city.” One man said at age 62, riding a bike to the store would not work for him.
This tension was alluded to by Chris Runyan in a previous interview with the Idaho Press. Runyan is involved with the opposition to the rewrite but said he understood why people supported it.
“I get it from a young person standpoint, like if I was a young person and I'm trying to buy a home in Boise right now, I would be like, 'I need help,'” Runyan previously told the Idaho Press. “I just don't see it working.”
Overall, the majority of those who testified Tuesday supported the rewrite — around 34 were in support against 24 opposed. Some of those in support served on the citywide advisory committee for the rewrite.
Though many older people were opposed, a few did express support. Around 10 of the people who spoke were mixed, wanted the city to step back or were asking for a specific change, such as how long digital billboards could display a message.
Another key theme of the conversation on Tuesday centered on the compromises and trade-offs of the code, from those who thought it went too far to those who thought it didn’t go far enough. Opinions differed between those who considered it good enough and people who thought it needed more time and big changes.
But some of the concerns people have cannot be addressed.
Affordable housing at the heart of the issue
Many people on both Monday and Tuesday wanted mandated affordable housing, rather than just incentives to build it. State law prohibits inclusionary zoning, Planning and Development Services Director Tim Keane said, so the city can’t require affordability.
“We have a proposal; not everyone’s going to agree with it,” Keane said. “But we make a decision and move forward as a city.”
Grant Walden, a longtime resident, said he lives in a mature, built-out neighborhood. He said neighborhoods will be ruined and that he didn’t think there would be enough utilities to support more units.
“These changes will make my quality of life and every neighbor worse,” Walden said. “You're going to be creating neighborhood strife by pitting neighbor against neighbor, punishing those who created a nice city by jamming small homes next to large lots, creating disharmony. That is not what Boise is.”
Janet Burke, another longtime resident, said she’s been a content East End resident until the last three years. She said AI might have written the code and that “we’ve seen your true colors of dystopia.”
“We've witnessed our city in serious decline, fighting to keep Boise Boise, locking this city down, making people wear masks, brewing in the morale and stigma of our police officers,” Burke said. “And now this one last attempt to try to control the people of Boise by changing the planning and zoning code that has worked for decades.”
Sherry Gorrell said that home prices exploded during the “plandemic.” She said the project wouldn’t lower rents. Gorrell runs a short-term rental business with rents from $1,670/month to $2,770/month, according to the business' website.
One of the questions the zoning code raises is what the character of Boise should be. And many people see that differently.
A woman testifying said that Boise was a dog-friendly city and apartments aren’t dog friendly.
"This will negatively impact existing homes and will damage the historic character of neighborhoods like mine," said another woman, Melissa McNamara. "Please consider us taxpaying citizens who want our homes and our neighborhoods to retain the charm and value that led us to live here in the first place."
Ben Ovard said he graduated college three years ago with a computer science degree, but he can no longer afford to live in the city he grew up in. He said the city’s character comes from the people, many of whom are leaving, rather than the buildings.
“Many of my friends and family have been priced out,” Ovard said. “A lot of my friends are living in apartments with roommates because despite us being in our mid-to-late 20s, still can't afford their own apartment. Some have had to move back in with their parents.”
One man, Jamie Somma, said he empathized with many people on both sides of the issue.
“My faith teaches me that the perfect love casts out fear and that fear has no place in critical decisions about how we treat one another,” Somma said. “Sprawl will kill the character of the city.”