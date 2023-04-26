Boise Zoning

True North Yoga sits, surrounded by homes, along 10th Street in Boise’s North End neighborhood. A proposed zoning code rewrite could allow for more businesses to be placed in residential zones around the city, encouraging walking and easing transportation issues.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Young person after young person came up to the podium at Tuesday’s Planning & Zoning Commission meeting in Boise to voice their support for the zoning code rewrite. One was a Boise State University student; some were in their mid-to-late 20s or early 30s. Some had advanced degrees.

And one thing many had in common was that it has been difficult for them and others they know to find a home that lets them live the life they want. Even finding a rental in Boise has been hard enough, some said.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

