BOISE — Idaho’s Legislature convenes its annual session on Monday, and you can follow the news, watch the debates, track the bills and votes, and have your say.
Here’s how:
The Legislature has no set time limit, but sessions usually run about three months. This year, lawmakers will have an incentive to wrap it up as early as possible: Every seat in the House and Senate will be on the ballot in November, and the primary election is coming up on May 19, right on the heels of the session. Official candidate filing runs from March 2 to March 13 — a time when lawmakers typically are still in session. They’ll want to get home to campaign.
The House and Senate both convene at noon Monday, and then the senators file over to the House chamber for the governor’s annual State of the State and budget address at 1 p.m. The address will be televised live; you can also watch online at idahoptv.org/insession.
TUNE IN
Follow the news on what the governor proposes and how the Legislature reacts in the Idaho Press, or go online to our Eye on Boise blog, idahopress.com/eyeonboise, for up-to-the-minute updates all session long.
Issues to watch for in the session range from Medicaid funding and initiative laws to education, crime, property taxes, hemp regulation, redistricting and more.
Each Friday evening on Idaho Public Television, "Idaho Reports" will round up the news from the week. You can watch the half-hour show at 8 p.m. or catch it online after it airs at idahoptv.org/idreports.
Every session of the full House and Senate is live-streamed online by Idaho Public Television’s InSession streaming service; you can watch the debates as they happen at idahoptv.org/insession. Also at the same site, you’ll find live video and audio streams of various committee meetings and other state government events, from governor’s press conferences to Idaho Supreme Court arguments.
THE PROCESS
Bills — proposed new laws for the state — are introduced in legislative committees, and only proceed to be debated in the full chambers if they are approved in committee. Once they’ve cleared both chambers, the governor can either sign them into law, veto them or allow them to become law without his signature. Gov. Brad Little has avoided that, taking either positive or negative action on all bills that have reached his desk thus far.
All bills, once a committee agrees to introduce them in committee, are posted online on the Legislature’s website at legislature.idaho.gov. Bills can be searched by topic or by bill number: When you click on a specific bill number, you’ll get its full text, its fiscal-impact statement and statement of purpose, and all action that’s been taken on it — including the breakdown of votes in the full House or Senate.
TESTIFY
Anyone can watch sessions of the full House or Senate either online or in person from the public gallery, but only the members speak during those sessions. When committees consider bills, they first discuss among themselves whether to introduce them, hearing only from the sponsors.
But if the bills are introduced, legislative committees hold public hearings on each bill, at which anyone who wishes to may testify for or against the bill. Testimony may be limited in time. Written testimony also may be accepted. Committee agendas are posted the night before on the Legislature’s website, legislature.idaho.gov.
CONTACT
The state is divided geographically into 35 legislative districts, and each of those districts has one senator and two representatives. Fourteen of those districts are in the Treasure Valley.
Here’s how to reach your Treasure Valley legislators:
DISTRICT 9 – Adams, Canyon, Payette & Washington counties
- Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland – Phone (session only): 208-332-1325; Email: alee@senate.idaho.gov
- Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth – Phone (session only): 208-332-1166; Email: rkerby@house.idaho.gov
- Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale – Phone (session only): 208-332-1064; Email: jboyle@house.idaho.gov
DISTRICT 10 – Canyon County
- Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell – Phone (session only): 208-332-1423; Email: jrice@senate.idaho.goV
- Rep. Jarom Wagoner, R-Caldwell – Phone (session only): 208-332-1052; Email: jwagoner@house.idaho.gov
- Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell – Phone (session only): 208-332-1055; Email: gchaney@house.idaho.gov
DISTRICT 11 – Canyon County
- Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston – Phone (session only): 208-332-1320; Email: palodge@senate.idaho.gov
- Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell – Phone (session only): 208-332-1407; Email: ssyme@house.idaho.gov
- Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton – Phone (session only): 208-332-1044; Email: tnichols@house.idahogov
DISTRICT 12 – Canyon County
- Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa – Phone (session only): 208-332-1328; Email: tlakey@senate.idaho.gov
- Rep. Robert Anderst, R-Nampa – Phone (session only): 208-332-1178; Email: randerst@house.idaho.gov
- Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa – Phone (session only): 208-332-1059; Email: ryoungblood@house.idaho.gov
DISTRICT 13 – Canyon County
- Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa – Phone (session only): 208-332-1329; Email: jagenbroad@senate.idaho.gov
- Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa — Phone (session only): 208-332-1058; Email: bcrane@house.idaho.gov
- Rep. Gary Collins, R-Nampa — Phone (session only): 208-332-1063; Email: gcollins@house.idaho.gov
DISTRICT 14 – Ada County
- Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle — Phone (session only): 208-332-1334; Email: sgrow@senate.idaho.gov
- Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star — Phone (session only): 208-332-1122; Email: mmoyle@house.idaho.gov
- Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle — Phone (session only): 208-332-1057; Email: gdemordaunt@house.idaho.gov
DISTRICT 15 – Ada County
- Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise — Phone (session only): 208-332-1407; Email: fmartin@senate.idaho.gov
- Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise — Phone (session only): 208-332-1039; Email: sberch@house.idaho.gov
- Rep. Jake Ellis, D-Boise — Phone (session only): 208-332-1176; Email: jellis@house.idaho.gov
DISTRICT 16 – Ada County
- Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise — Phone (session only): 208-332-1409; Email: gburgoyne@senate.idaho.gov
- Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City — Phone (session only): 208-332-1083; Email: jmcrostie@house.idaho.gov
- Rep. Rob Mason, D-Boise — Phone (session only): 208-332-1075; Email: mason@house.idaho.gov
DISTRICT 17 – Ada County
- Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise — Phone (session only): 208-332-1352; Email: mjordan@senate.idaho.gov
- Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise — Phone (session only): 208-332-1082; Email: jgannon@house.idaho.gov
- Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise — Phone (session only): 208-332-1049; Email: schew@house.idaho.gov
DISTRICT 18 – Ada County
- Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise — Phone (session only): 208-332-1425; Email: jwardengelking@senate.idaho.gov
- Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise — Phone (session only): 208-332-1034; Email: irubel@house.idaho.gov
- Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise — Phone (session only): 208-332-1080; Email: bgreen@house.idaho.gov
DISTRICT 19 – Ada County
- Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise — Phone (session only): 208-332-1339; Email: cbucknerwebb@senate.idaho.gov
- Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise — Phone (session only): 208-332-1078; Email: Lnecochea@house.idaho.gov
- Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise — Phone (session only): 208-332-1076; Email: mwintrow@house.idaho.gov
DISTRICT 20 – Ada County
- Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise — Phone (session only): 208-332-1354; Email: cwinder@senate.idaho.gov
- Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian — Phone (session only): 208-332-1062; Email: jpalmer@house.idaho.gov
- Rep. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian — Phone (session only): 208-332-1041; Email: jholtzclaw@house.idaho.gov
DISTRICT 21 – Ada County
- Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian — Phone (session only): 208-332-1331; Email: rbayer@senate.idaho.gov
- Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian — Phone (session only): 208-332-1043; Email: sharris@house.idaho.gov
- Rep. Megan Kiska, R-Boise — Phone (session only): 208-332-1071; Email: mkiska@house.idaho.gov
DISTRICT 22 – Ada County
- Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian — Phone (session only): 208-332-1340; Email: Ldenhartog@senate.idaho.gov
- Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa — Phone (session only): 208-332-1037; Email: jvanderwoude@house.idaho.gov
- Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa — Phone (session only): 208-332-1036; Email: jmonks@house.idaho.gov