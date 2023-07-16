Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — Road surfaces do not last forever, but it is possible to extend their life.

Chip sealing — or sealing a road’s cracks, followed by putting down a layer of asphalt and small gravel, or chips — can add about seven years of life to a road, said Don Barr, the street superintendent for the city of Nampa. On Tuesday, he was onsite at chip sealing happening in the Sherwood Meadows subdivision, near 11th Avenue and Birch Lane.

Chip Sealing

A chip spreader distributes gravel over a layer of freshly sprayed asphalt while chip sealing the roadway at the entrance to the Sherwood Forest subdivision Tuesday in Nampa.
Chip Sealing

Steve Overweg watches closely as gravel falls from a chip spreader onto fresh asphalt during a chip sealing operation in the Sherwood Forest subdivision Tuesday in Nampa. 

