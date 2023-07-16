NAMPA — Road surfaces do not last forever, but it is possible to extend their life.
Chip sealing — or sealing a road’s cracks, followed by putting down a layer of asphalt and small gravel, or chips — can add about seven years of life to a road, said Don Barr, the street superintendent for the city of Nampa. On Tuesday, he was onsite at chip sealing happening in the Sherwood Meadows subdivision, near 11th Avenue and Birch Lane.
Barr did not believe that neighborhood’s roads had ever been chip sealed, but it was time. If cracks formed in the pavement were left unchecked, they would allow water to seep into the road. When water freezes and thaws, it can cause further cracks in the road, breaking apart the surface and forming potholes, he said.
Chip sealing is very cost effective, Barr said — it only costs 20-23 cents per square foot to chip seal, versus $7-$8 per square foot to pave it new.
Whereas people used to dread the work coming to their neighborhood or commute, they are more welcoming now, he said.
“Before, people hated seeing us, but now, they are like, ‘how come you didn’t include (our area)?” Barr said.
THE PROCESS
At the subdivision, the workers had sealed large cracks in the road with asphalt first, and were doing the chip sealing over the top. The process involves many hands. A 3,000-gallon truck sprays asphalt onto the road surface, followed about 30 feet behind by a chip spreader — a large vehicle with a dump truck full of gravel hitched to the back. The dump truck drops gravel into the basin of the chip spreader, whose two conveyor belts whisk the gravel up to the front of the vehicle, dropping it on the road.
It takes three people to operate the dump truck-chip spreader: one person to control the dump truck’s delivery of the chips into the chip spreader, one person to drive the chip spreader, and one person to control when the conveyor belts move and signal to the dump truck driver when to dump more chips. Several roller vehicles follow behind the chip spreader to smush the chips into the asphalt. After the road has cured, sweepers come through to get any remaining loose chips off the road.
The road can take several hours to cure, and people should drive on it at slower speeds, according to the city’s public works report for 2023. However, not all chips get stuck in the asphalt, and if drivers go too fast on it before it has cured, they can loosen the gravel from the road, sending it flying at other drivers’ windshields. The resulting chipped windshields may have colored public perceptions of the technique.
But as Barr said, some have taken a liking to the process. Tuesday morning, a driver in a pick-up truck approached the truck of Shawn Fournier, Nampa’s stormwater lead who helps with chip sealing. After asking Fournier about the next steps in the sealing process in the neighborhood, the person said, “looks great; hey, thank you!”
ASSETS MANAGEMENT PLAN GUIDES WORK
To counter imperfect public perception, the city has worked to educate residents about chip sealing’s benefits and the areas they focus on, Barr said.
The city has an assets management plan that divides the community into seven zones, Barr said. Each summer, the public works department’s goal is to chip seal about 50% of residential roads in the zone, and all of the arterials, he said. A map of the zones lives on the city’s website on its ”Mapping” page, and includes information on what work is scheduled to be done in each zone between now and 2030.
He said despite the outreach the city does, the department still receives upset emails and phone calls from residents. For example, people sometimes ask why the city is sealing a road that is only two years old, he said.
Once again, the reason comes down to extending the pavement’s life.
“You don’t want to wait until it’s 20 years old to start thinking you need to do something,” Barr said, adding that even young roads can have cracks forming. “We want to get on that early seal. That is still the best thing we can do with our dollar maintenance-wise.”
KEEPING WORKERS SAFE
Road construction work can be hazardous due to working close to traffic. Generally, crews work on subdivision streets in the morning and on arterials later in the day to avoid the heaviest traffic, Fournier said.
But the work is still risky. Last year, Nampa’s public works department saw four drivers intentionally ram workers, Barr said. So far this year, no one has been injured, he said.
When asked what he would say to the public, Barr said, “Don’t hit us. Don’t run us over. … These guys are just trying to do their job and to do something good for the city and the residents.”