BOISE — Just after 11 a.m. on Friday, a line was already winding down Bannock Street outside Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, the smell of fresh pastries wafting down the sidewalk.

This year marks the 41st Boise Greek Food Festival, which is the church’s main fundraiser. The free-to-enter event features live music, dancing, and a substantial menu of Greek foods, like pork or chicken souvlaki, gyro and falafel bowls, and pastitsio — a layered pasta dish with meat and béchamel — as well as pastries like baklava and cookies.

Greek Food Festival

Volunteers serve up authentic Greek dishes at the festival. Offerings include dishes such as souvlaki and pastitsio along with pastries and cookies.

