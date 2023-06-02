BOISE — Just after 11 a.m. on Friday, a line was already winding down Bannock Street outside Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, the smell of fresh pastries wafting down the sidewalk.
This year marks the 41st Boise Greek Food Festival, which is the church’s main fundraiser. The free-to-enter event features live music, dancing, and a substantial menu of Greek foods, like pork or chicken souvlaki, gyro and falafel bowls, and pastitsio — a layered pasta dish with meat and béchamel — as well as pastries like baklava and cookies.
The festival opened Friday, and will continue Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It’s located at 2618 W Bannock St.
Maria and Jacob Wert brought their baby, Geraldine, to the festival where she would get her first taste of Greek food. Maria grew up in a Greek Orthodox community outside of Idaho and is half Greek, making Geraldine one-quarter Greek, Jacob said.
“It’s great — music is fun to watch, it’s always a very welcoming environment,” Jacob said. “We always enjoy the festival.”
Demetrios Kinnas, the general chairman of the festival, said he and the organizers have been preparing since February. Food preparation on the pastries begins in March and April, he said.
The demand each year has been so great that they sometimes run out of pastries or other foods, but they try to increase what they provide every year, Kinnas said.
“This city has a lot of cultural diversity in it, and we’ve been really happy that the community supports it so well,” he said.
Support from the festival helps the church give back to local organizations, such as the Boise Rescue Mission and CATCH, as well as international causes, he said.
The festival organizers also partner with Life’s Kitchen, a local foodservice job training program. Program participants this year made the pork souvlaki, did prep work on salad veggies and other items, and are helping with dishwashing and serving at the event, he said.
Betty Borger and Kimberly Wachter were excited to be back at the festival for their first time since 2019. Organizers resumed the festival last year following a pandemic pause.
“I like supporting the community with all the festivals we go to, whether it’s a festival, a market, or whatever,” Wachter said.
Effie Kaufman, one of the organizers, was chatting with people in the queue, showing them pictures of the food options. People were asking good questions, she said.
“I’m seeing so much appreciation and I’m so happy that we were able to do it … it is just so nice to be able to talk to people on this level,” Kaufman said. “We have such a good community.”
People who have visited the festival over the years have generally been gracious and complimentary, she said. She said she hopes that Boise and the local area maintains its values.
“My husband and I were talking about it this morning, and I pray that this community stays true,” Kaufman said. “They are good, hardworking, honest, real people.”