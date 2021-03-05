BOISE — Property tax relief may be on its way to Idaho homeowners.
A bill sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, aims to balance the property tax burden among agriculture, commercial and residential taxpayers. It would increase the homeowner's exemption and index the exemption cap.
Currently, the homeowner's exemption is capped at $100,000, no matter the value of a home. When an exemption is capped, the same amount of taxes are still collected, resulting in homeowners paying more while other property taxpayers, such as agriculture and commercial property owners, pay less to fund local services.
To even out the burden, Skaug is proposing a bill that would remove the $100,000 cap on the homeowner's exemption and increase the exemption to 55% of the market value of a property. The proposed exemption cap would be 50% of the median sales price of the annual improved residential ratio study from the Idaho Tax Commission.
A 2016 bill from the Legislature set the homeowner’s exemption at $100,000 or 50% of the market value of the property, whichever is less. It also removed the indexing that allowed the exemption to go up and down with Idaho home values over the years. Since then, any home valued at $200,000 or greater received less than a 50% exemption. Values have soared far above that, data shows.
"It will bring immediate tax relief," Skaug said.
Efforts to re-index the cap have failed to gain traction in the Statehouse in 2019 and 2020.
When asked about the pushback from Republican legislators such as House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, who told the Idaho Press that a homeowner's exemption change would just shift tax burdens to other industry sectors, Skaug said, "there is pushback on every bill."
"The best ideas will rise to the top," he said. "I think it is the best bill for homeowners."
Skaug said the bill would not shift the burden to commercial or agricultural taxpayers, but instead it would even out the burden and bring "fairness" to taxpayers.
Skaug said the bill draft is in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee, on Rep. Steven Harris's desk. Harris is a Republican from Meridian. Harris did not respond to questions about his plans to introduce the bill.
The homeowner's exemption bill comes on the heels of another bill, SB 1108, that would limit local governments in how much they can save up, raise taxes or tax new construction and annexations in their budgets.
County and city officials have come out against the bill, saying it would place unnecessary limits on fast-growing communities and prevent growth from paying for itself.
The officials voicing opposition to SB 1108, have said they would support a homeowner's exemption increase and index.
Canyon County officials initially proposed the idea of the "50-55" bill to the legislature, but did not receive any interest, they said. Earlier this week Skaug met with the officials and printed the draft.