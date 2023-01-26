Givens Hot Springs

Seven people were hospitalized after the roof over a geothermal pool at Givens Hot Springs in Owyhee County collapsed.

 Submitted photo/Sarah Wilson

Originally published Jan. 25 on KTVB.COM.

Nearly three weeks ago, the roof at Givens Hot Springs in Owyhee County collapsed and sent seven people to the hospital. One of those people was a 9-year-old boy.

