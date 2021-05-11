BOISE — A nine-vehicle wreck involving a semi fire in Boise on Tuesday morning injured four people and blocked traffic on Interstate 84 for much of the day.
One Boise woman remained hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon with what are reported to be life-threatening injuries, according to Idaho State Police, the investigating agency. Three others were transported to nearby hospitals with reportedly minor injuries.
The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.
Troopers were dispatched to a report of a multi-vehicle crash including a semi on fire on I-84 near the Cloverdale overpass at 7:34 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a semi hauling 65,000 pounds of lumber on fire in the median, with debris and wreckage from the crash blocking nearly all eight lanes of travel in both east and westbound lanes.
It appears the incident began in the eastbound lanes when the driver of a red Toyota Tacoma, a 28-year-old man from Parma, made a sudden lane change, hitting the semi loaded with lumber, a press release from ISP said. That semi sideswiped an eastbound passenger vehicle before crashing through the concrete median, catching fire, and hitting a westbound semi that jack-knifed.
Investigators believe flying debris from one of the semis hit the roof of a westbound Toyota Camry. The impact appears to have knocked the driver unconscious, but her vehicle continued forward. The Camry was located almost a half-mile past the initial crash scene, still in a westbound lane. The driver, a 27-year-old woman from Boise, was taken to the hospital with what are reportedly life-threatening injuries.
The Parma man, the driver of the semi hauling lumber, and a 40-year-old Nampa man who was driving east in another Toyota Tacoma, received less severe injuries.
In all, the chain reaction from the initial impact involved six eastbound vehicles and three westbound vehicles, including a semi in each direction.
As of 4:05 p.m., two lanes of travel remained blocked in each direction.
Boise and Meridian police and fire departments, the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Ada County EMS, and the Idaho Transportation Department also responded.