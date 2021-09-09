We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers on Sept. 11, 2001 in New York City.
NAMPA — The Warhawk Air Museum is hosting a Sept. 11 commemorative exhibit, and first responders can visit the museum for free on Saturday, Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
“We’re hopeful this will harken back to a time when America wasn’t so divided,” said Pat Kilroy, executive director of the museum.
“It wasn’t too long that we were united, and what a great feeling that was for America. Even though it was horrific, what a great thing that we were all commonly united in one direction,” Kilroy said.
The exhibit, titled, “9/11: Twenty Years Later,” features four parts inspired or reproduced from the 9/11 Museum in New York City. The first part is a video sponsored by the Smithsonian that describes the events of the day, Kilroy said. The second part is a storyboard offering more detail of the events, including the emergency response and people’s personal stories.
The third and fourth parts of the exhibit are pieces of folk art. The third part was created at the Warhawk Museum in September 2001 and consists of people’s stories of where they were when the attacks happened. In the fourth, current exhibit visitors can share their memories of the attacks. It is 6 feet wide by 14 feet long, the same dimensions as the art piece created in 2001. The exhibit opened earlier this week, and the art piece is already three-quarters full. Kilroy plans to add a second piece for visitor contributions and thinks he may have to add a third.
Kilroy hopes that visitors’ experiences of the exhibit will be largely positive. The exhibit runs through Sept. 30.
“I think people are really going to enjoy it,” Kilroy said, “to the degree that you can enjoy reliving something so awful.”