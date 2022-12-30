Support Local Journalism


As Boise’s prized non-profit ski resort, Bogus Basin, marks its 80th anniversary this year, it’s inviting Boiseans up to the mountain on Sunday to kick off 2023 with skiing, fireworks, hot chocolate and cookies, a torchlight parade and more.

It’s part of an array of events marking the anniversary, and the community-owned ski area has come a long way since it opened in 1942 with a single 500-foot rope tow, a dedicated crew of volunteers, and a winding, one-way, unpaved access road.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. In the interest of disclosure, it should be noted that she is a recently installed member of the Bogus Basin Recreational Association, the 100-member volunteer group that provides input to the nonprofit’s board. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

