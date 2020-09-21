CALDWELL — Eight candidates are set to be interviewed Wednesday for the open magistrate judge position in Canyon County.
The vacancy was created by 3rd District Magistrate Judge James A. Schiller's retirement.
The candidates include:
- Douglas W. Robertson
- Raymond G. DeFord Jr.
- Ryan K. Dowell
- Michael D. Dean
- Chad W. Gulstrom
- Mary F. Gigray
- Scott J. Davis
- Matthew R. Thompson
Biographies on the specific candidates were not available, according to county spokesman Joe Decker, who said their individual applications also were confidential.
The interviews will start at 10 a.m. in the Public Meeting Room of the Canyon County Administration Building, 111 N. 11th Ave. in Caldwell. Due to physical distancing requirements, seating will be limited for those wishing to observe.