Idaho Press police lights stock image (copy)

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A man who died after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Boise was identified Tuesday. 

Henry G. Reents, 79, of Boise, died Jan. 24 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center from traumatic blunt force injuries, according to a release from the Ada County Coroner's Office. The driver of a pickup truck was turning left from southbound 11th Street to travel eastbound on State Street when he hit Reents, according to the Boise Police Department. Reents was walking northbound in the crosswalk on 11th Street crossing State Street, BPD said. 

Recommended for you

Load comments