NAMPA — A 76-year-old Caldwell man was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder after a Nampa man was shot to death in his own driveway.
Deputies arrested 76-year-old Ronald R. Carpenter of Caldwell and booked him at the Canyon County Jail. Records show he remained in custody on Monday morning and was scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m.
The Canyon County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the victim as 56-year-old Michael L. Koch of Nampa.
Canyon County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 16000 block of Portner Road in Nampa on Saturday, after receiving reports of a man with a gun and shots fired, according to a press release.
Deputies arrived on scene to find Koch's body in the driveway of his residence, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office said.
The incident is still under investigation.