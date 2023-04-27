Volunteers gather to plant trees at Orah Brandt Park in Nampa during an Arbor Day event Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The Idaho Forest Products Commission will give away 20,000 Idaho-native tree seedlings on Friday across the state.
To celebrate Arbor Day, the Idaho Forest Products Commission will give away 20,000 Idaho-native tree seedlings on Friday that were grown at University of Idaho’s Franklin H. Pitkin Forest Nursery, according to a UI press release. Treasure Valley residents are also invited to attend an Arbor Day celebration Friday at the Idaho State Museum.
The coniferous blue spruce seedlings will be given away at 75 distribution sites across the state on Friday. Locations are listed online at idahoforests.org, and can be found by clicking the "Celebrate Arbor Day!" button on the home page, then selecting the "Find out where on Arbor Day you can get your free seedling" link. There are multiple sites in Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Eagle.
“Trees are harvested to improve forest health, reduce fire risk or make the wood and paper products we all use,” Jennifer Okerlund, director of the Idaho Forest Products Commission, said in the release. “It’s this management that makes our forests sustainable for future generations. In Idaho, for every tree harvested, seven more are growing for the future.”
The university’s nursery, staffed by experienced horticulturists and U of I students, has sold seedlings to the Forest Products Commission since at least 2016, the press release said. The Idaho Forest Products Commission purchased the seedlings using funds from the state’s customized Timber License Plate and industry support, and donates them for free to Idahoans, according to the press release.
The commission, founded by the Idaho Legislature in 1992, promotes information statewide about forest land management and products.
Free seedlings, refreshments, informational booths, presentations and a ceremonial tree planting will also take place beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at Boise’s Julia Davis Park. Learning opportunities will be provided by organizers from the Idaho Forest Products Commission, Project Learning Tree, Idaho State Historical Society, Idaho Department of Lands, Boise National Forest, Idaho State Parks and Recreation, Treasure Valley Canopy Network, The Nature Conservancy and Boise City Forestry.
“Idaho is our uniquely beautiful home, and trees are state’s great renewable resource, sustainably managed for the future,” Okerlund said in the release. “This Arbor Day, we hope you will look to Idaho’s forests for all the things they contribute to where we live and our way of life.”
View the Idaho Forest Products Commission’s full Arbor Day events lineup online.