Volunteers gather to plant trees at Orah Brandt Park in Nampa during an Arbor Day event Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The Idaho Forest Products Commission will give away 20,000 Idaho-native tree seedlings on Friday across the state. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published April 26 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

To celebrate Arbor Day, the Idaho Forest Products Commission will give away 20,000 Idaho-native tree seedlings on Friday that were grown at University of Idaho’s Franklin H. Pitkin Forest Nursery, according to a UI press release. Treasure Valley residents are also invited to attend an Arbor Day celebration Friday at the Idaho State Museum.

