100 Deadliest Days presser

Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar addresses a small crowd at an event intended to draw attention to the 100 Deadliest Days on Idaho roads and promote driver safety.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Ten years ago, Tom Defur’s 4-year-old daughter was killed when the family got into a car accident with a young, distracted driver in July. The incident sparked Defur’s passion for traffic safety. He got emotional as he told his story in front of a small crowd gathered outside the Boise Towne Square mall on Friday.

“My advice to parents of young drivers is don’t allow the car to be your child’s babysitter. Allow them to understand it’s not a toy,” Defur, who’s an officer for the Caldwell Police Department, said. “My advice to other drivers who aren’t young and inexperienced, driving is a privilege. It’s not a right.”

100 Deadliest Days presser

Officer Tom Defur, with the Caldwell Police Department, speaks at a press event in front of Boise Towne Square Mall on Friday. Defur’s 4-year-old daughter was killed when the family got into a car accident with a young, distracted driver on a July day 10 years ago.
100 Deadliest Days presser

Cpl. Kyle Wills, with the Boise Police Department, speaks at the event. addresses a small crowd at a press event in front of Boise Towne Square Mall, Friday, May 19, 2023. The event was intended to draw attention to the 100 Deadliest Days on Idaho roads and promote driver safety..
100 Deadliest Days presser

A crashed 2003 Chevy Cavalier is on display in front of Boise Towne Square Mall to draw attention to the 100 deadliest days on Idaho roadways and promote driver safety. The car was involved in a single-vehicle crash after the driver lost control while traveling on the connector in Boise at a high rate of speed.
100 Deadliest Days presser

Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar addresses the crowd at the safety event Friday.

Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press. Send her an email at skidd@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @Syd__Kidd.

Sydney Kidd oversees and reports for the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press weeklies, in addition to her reporting and editing duties for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate of Utah State University and holds a degree in journalism. Previously, Kidd completed internships with Boise Weekly and Deseret News. A true Boise girl, she is happy to be working for a newspaper that serves the area she grew up in. In her free time, Kidd enjoys water and snow sports, discovering new food joints with her husband and occasionally running away to the ocean.

Recommended for you

Load comments