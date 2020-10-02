A 72-year-old man is now facing a felony charge after police say he battered an elderly couple on the Greenbelt Tuesday morning.
Eagle police arrested Dwight E. Cook Thursday afternoon on suspicion of felony aggravated battery, according to a post on the Ada County Sheriff’s blog. Police responded to the Greenbelt just after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday after a 911 call from the 71-year-old woman, according to the post. The woman told police she and her 83-year-old husband were walking on the Greenbelt behind Reid Merrill Park when they saw a dog running toward them without a leash. They asked the dog’s owner — later identified as Cook — to put the dog on a leash, as is the law. A brief verbal argument followed, and the couple would later tell police Cook then punched the man in the shoulder and shoved him down an embankment. He landed on a barbed wire fence, according to the blog post.
The woman told police Cook then punched her in the stomach and threw her down the embankment as well, where she landed on her husband. She said Cook tried to take their cellphones, which they’d dropped during the altercation, but he stopped when she yelled at him. She took a picture of him as he walked away.
She called 911 after that.
Although the couple had dirt and debris on them, their injuries didn’t initially appear life threatening. They still went to the hospital, though, and that’s how doctors discovered the man was actually seriously injured and needed surgery.
When Eagle police caught up with Cook, he told them the couple had attacked him, according to the post. He later said they threw rocks at him and tackled him, and he fell down the embankment. He said the 83-year-old man also fell down the embankment, but he didn’t know why.
Deputies eventually gathered enough evidence to secure a warrant for Cook’s arrest, according to the post. They booked him into the Ada County Jail just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Felony aggravated battery is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.