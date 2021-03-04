BOISE — Nearly 700 applications for rental assistance have been submitted in Ada County since the window to apply for financial aid opened two weeks ago.
Ada County and the city of Boise each received roughly $12 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to help renters.
So far, the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authorities have given rental and utilities assistance to 264 households, totaling $1,250,272, according to the housing authorities. Most of that will go toward rent payments, while roughly $56,000 will go toward utilities.
There have been 460 Boise applications for the assistance and 237 Ada County applications.
Ada County and the city of Boise are both ahead of the rest of the state in providing rental assistance because they opted into the federal COVID-19 relief last year. Canyon County did not.
Idaho is receiving $175.7 million in federal coronavirus aid for rental assistance through the COVID-19 relief bill signed by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27. The Idaho Legislature last week authorized the spending of those dollars for the rest of the state, pending Gov. Brad Little's signature.
Renters facing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic can apply for assistance through the housing authority.
In order to qualify, residents must:
- have a current lease agreement
- meet income eligibility criteria
- possess a documented loss of income due to COVID-19
- have no other source of rent or utility assistance, including federal, state, and local
According to previous reporting from the Idaho Press, renters must make less than 80% of the area median income to qualify. Eligible renters could receive up to 12 months of assistance, with a possible three-month extension after that. They’d have to recertify their eligibility every three months.
To apply, visit the housing authority website, bcacha.org, and click on the banner at the top that says "Emergency Rental Assistance Program," or call 208-363-9710.
Despite $15 million of rental assistance given last year in Idaho, the valley still saw over 300 eviction hearings in 2020, according to Jesse Tree of Idaho, a homeless prevention organization.
"Many families are ineligible for or cannot access the federal rental assistance in a pinch, or they need services," according to a press release from Jesse Tree.
Jesse Tree has assisted 2,000 Treasure Valley tenants on its Housing Crisis Line and has provided 97 families with case management and rental assistance so far this year.