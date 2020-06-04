BOISE — An Eagle man who concealed the death of his mother and stole her pension fund will serve a fixed seven years in prison for hiding his mother’s body, claiming she was still alive, and stealing her pension funds.
William “Randy” Rhoton, 66, received the sentence after he pleaded guilty in February to felony concealment or alteration of evidence and theft by deception and forgery. Fourth District Court Judge Jason Scott on Thursday sentenced Rhoton to five years in prison for the destruction of evidence charge, and seven years for the grand theft charge. He ordered the sentences be served concurrently, meaning Rhoton will serve them at the same time rather than back to back. Prosecutors had asked for a 14-year sentence, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.
The case has its origins in June 2019, when friends and family reported their concerns about Rhoton’s mother, Barbara Rhoton — who was in her 90s — because they hadn't seen her for some time. Rhoton later admitted he'd lied about his mother's death since May 2018. She'd lived with Rhoton and he served as her caretaker. She had died some time before then, but Rhoton didn’t report the death — and he collected her pension money. As part of the plea deal he took, Rhoton agreed to pay $47,735.72 in restitution, according to the release.
“I extend my condolences to the victim’s family,” Ada County Prosecutor, Jan Bennetts, is quoted as saying in the release. “Thank you to both the Ada County Sheriff’s detectives for their investigation and to my office’s investigative unit in securing additional evidence, following up with witnesses and evaluating records that aided in Mr. Rhoton’s prosecution.”