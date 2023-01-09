Givens Hot Springs

Seven people were hospitalized Saturday after the roof over a geothermal pool at Givens Hot Springs in Owyhee County collapsed. 

 Submitted photo/Sarah Wilson

Originally published Jan. 7 on KTVB.COM.

Seven people were hospitalized Saturday after the roof over a geothermal pool at Givens Hot Springs collapsed, according to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office.

