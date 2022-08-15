Matt Kaiserman at BGCN.

Photo provided by Amy Stahl.

Saltzer Health has donated $50,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa in hopes of providing a safe environment for teens. 

Saltzer Health is an Intermountain Healthcare company that provides primary and specialty care in 11 clinic and outpatient service locations in the Treasure Valley. Saltzer Health COO Matt Kaiserman recently visited the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa.

