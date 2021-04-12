PAYETTE — Law enforcement in Payette responded to an ATV accident on Saturday that claimed the life of a 5-year-old boy.
The Payette County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release it responded to an ATV accident at a private residence off of Hill Road in Payette at 12:53 p.m. Saturday.
The Payette police and fire departments, Payette County Paramedics, and an air ambulance assisted at the scene with the victim, but the child did not survive, the release said.
An initial investigation indicates that the boy was riding the ATV while being supervised by family members. He was thrown from the ATV when it overturned in a pasture, the sheriff's office said. Initial reports suggest he was not wearing a helmet.
The sheriff’s office indicated that an autopsy is scheduled this week to determine cause of death.