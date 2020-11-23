CALDWELL — Five men were arrested last week during a two-day police sting on child enticement charges in Caldwell.
Jose Cadenas Jr., Daniel Banning, Brian Harris, Crispin Salinas Rodriguez and Juan Campos were taken into custody Thursday and Friday, Caldwell police said in a news release issued Saturday.
Cadenas, Banning and Rodriguez were each booked in the Canyon County Jail on a charge of enticing a child through use of the internet or communication device, a felony offense. Rodriguez also was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both a felony and misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both Campos and Harris are charged in federal court for enticing a child through use of the internet or communication device.
Police said the five arrests were the result of a joint investigation with the Idaho attorney general's Internet Crimes Against Children task force. Other partnering agencies included: the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Canyon County Prosecutor's Office, U.S. Attorney's Office (Idaho), FBI Metro Task Force, Canyon County Sheriff's Office (narcotics division), U.S. Marshal's Office, U.S. Postal Service and District III Probation & Parole.