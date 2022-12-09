Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — The Canyon County Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted on Dec. 1 to deny an application for a 5,000-seat amphitheater in the Sunnyslope wine region.

“I love the idea, I just could not support it in this location, because the Sunnyslope is beautiful and this would completely change the character of the area,” Commissioner Miguel Villafana said ahead of the vote.

Proposed Amphitheater property

Canyon County Planning and Zoning commissioners voted against a development that includes an amphitheater proposed for this parcel of land along Sunnyslope Road near Lowell Road in Caldwell.
Proposed Amphitheater property

Canyon County Planning and Zoning commissioners voted against an amphitheater proposed for this parcel of land along Sunnyslope Road near Lowell Road in Caldwell. The applicants can appeal the decision to the Board of County Commissioners.
Proposed Amphitheater property

Canyon County Planning and Zoning commissioners voted against an amphitheater proposed for this parcel of land along Sunnyslope Road near Lowell Road in Caldwell.

Recommended for you

Load comments