CALDWELL — A Nampa man was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping, torture and robbery of two men outside a Caldwell property in April.
Natalio Daniel Sanchez, 32, is the fourth person to be charged in relation to the April 21 incident. Other individuals charged in the case include Roberto Solorio, 39, Miguel Molina, 29, and Kaila Wheaton, 18, all of Nampa.
Two men contacted the Canyon County Sheriff's Office April 26 and said they were attacked April 21 because of a past, failed car sale involving one of the men and Solorio, who reportedly "was upset … over the lost money," according to a probable cause affidavit. The reported victims have not been named publicly.
Solorio is accused of luring the two to a Caldwell property, where he, Molina, Wheaton and Sanchez allegedly tortured them for more than four hours, the affidavit shows.
The men told deputies "they had been held against their will, hands zip-tied behind their backs, physically struck by hands, feet, and batons, exposed to a 'taser,' suffocated with a plastic garbage bag, and were thrown into a hole, where they were shot at and then burned with the hot barrel of the gun," according to the affidavit. Their injuries were photographed and found to be "consistent with their story."
The pair told deputies the beating continued until both men agreed to sign and hand over their possessions. The men claimed Solorio said he would kill them if they contacted police, which is why they waited to report the incident, they said, according to the affidavit.
Sanchez allegedly told the men he "had a needle he claimed was loaded with drugs and threatened to 'overdose' them and leave them in a field," if they were to tell anyone what happened, the affidavit shows.
Several firearms, a knife collection, electronics and a 1922 Chevrolet truck were reported stolen, the affidavit shows. Deputies located many of the missing items during a search April 26 at the Caldwell property in the 4400 block of Farmway Road, as well as metal knuckles, black zip-ties, a black garbage bag with duct tape, methamphetamine and a "large amount" of money. The sheriff's office was assisted by the Caldwell and Nampa police departments.
Solorio, Molina and Wheaton were arrested following the search. As of noon Tuesday, Solorio and Wheaton remain in the Canyon County Jail, along with Sanchez, according to online jail records. Molina bonded out May 6 and was released. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for all four via video 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Solorio and Sanchez are charged with first-degree kidnapping, robbery and two counts of aggravated assault. Solorio faces an additional count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of witness intimidation, and Sanchez a charge of aggravated battery, burglary and grand theft. Both men also are charged with a part II persistent violator offense due to past convictions in the state.
Molina and Wheaton are charged with first-degree aiding and abetting kidnapping and aiding and abetting robbery. Molina faces two additional counts of aggravated assault, and Wheaton a charge of aggravated battery.