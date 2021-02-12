BOISE — A former Boise Police officer has filed a tort claim against the city of Boise, alleging he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for providing information during an Internal Affairs investigation.
Michael Ziegenhein, a former patrol officer, alleges the Boise Police Department violated its own policies and state law when he was fired last summer, according to a tort claim, filed last month and obtained by the Idaho Press via public records request. Ziegenhein alleges he was fired — and later harassed — because he corroborated allegations of record tampering made by fellow officers, Jeffrey Triplett, Joshua Keyser and Sierrna Berg, who also were either fired or say they were forced to resign from the department.
"After his termination, BPD continued to retaliate against Mr. Ziegenhein," says the tort claim, which was filed by Ziegenhein's attorney, Shawnee S. Purdue of Johnson & Monteleone. "BPD set out on a smear campaign to tarnish Mr. Ziegenhein's reputation, justify his termination, and prevent him from holding subsequent employment."
When asked to comment, Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams said the department can't discuss pending litigation.
A tort is not a lawsuit, but it is often the precursor to a lawsuit — it’s simply a notice from one party believes it is entitled to damages from another party. Tort law requires that the agency involved must respond within three months. Ziegenhein's tort is dated Jan. 15.
Triplett, Keyser and Berg in 2019 filed tort claims accusing fellow officers of tampering with their Field Training Officer program records after they witnessed, and reported, an alleged "violent and unwarranted" assault by a training officer.
The instigating incident took place on March 7, 2019, when a class of Boise Police Department Advanced Academy trainees were engaged in a body measurement exercise, during which a training officer, Josh Kincaid, allegedly put a trainee, Nate Gifford, in a choke hold. After fellow trainees Triplett, Keyser and Berg reported the incident to a supervisor, their training records were altered in retaliation, the three former officers claim.
Triplett and Keyser alleged they were told separately they could resign or be fired following the incident. They both left the department in the fall of 2019. Keyser has filed a lawsuit against the city, which will go to trial this fall.
Berg filed a separate tort claim alleging, in addition to having her training records altered, she was sexually harassed by her superiors during her short stint as an officer. Her last day was Nov. 18, 2019. Berg last year filed a federal lawsuit against the city. A hearing in that case is scheduled for Tuesday.
According to the new document, Ziegenhein was present during Kincaid's alleged assault, but he did not witness it. Ziegenhein was required to participate in an Internal Affairs investigation of the incident and was interviewed by investigator Regina Fredricks.
Ziegenhein told the Fredricks, "he was aware that Mr. Keyser's (Field Training Officer program) scores had been fraudulently altered." Ziegenhein also "provided details" on the falsification of the records by someone in the department, the tort claim says.
Soon after providing information to Internal Affairs, BPD began disciplining Ziegenhein, the tort claim alleges. In March, he was disciplined for using profanity toward someone "who was attacking him" during a traffic stop. About a week later, Ziegenhein was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into whether he violated policies for arrests made "while responding to a loud party complaint where drugs and juveniles were present."
Ziegenhein was fired July 30.
"Prior to his termination, Mr. Ziegenhein alerted his supervisor that he believed the investigation and leave was a result of his participation and giving of information during the Internal Affairs investigation into Keyser, Berg, and Triplett's claims," the document says. "In their haste to terminate Mr. Ziegenhein, BPD failed to follow their own policies and procedures. Mr. Ziegenhein was not informed of the allegations against him until May 26, 2020, almost two months after he was placed on administrative leave."
After Ziegenhein was fired, Boise Police Department officers "went out of their way" to contact his subsequent employer, to "speak with his manager" and "leave messages" for Ziegenhein, the claim says.
"After his termination, BPD continued to discipline Mr. Ziegenhein for alleged conduct that was unsupported by evidence and patently false," it says.
The tort claim suggests Ziegenhein experienced "pain, suffering, emotional distress, psychological harm, and mental anguish" as well as economic damages "not yet fully known" and to be "determined fully at trial."