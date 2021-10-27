BOISE — Two days after a shooter killed two victims inside Boise Town Square mall, community residents returned for shopping and some employees were back at work on Wednesday.
The mall reopened at noon after the tragic shooting that took place Monday. The mall was desolate, many shops were closed, and nothing showing evidence of the horror that took place remained — except for a line of flower bouquets taped across the outside doors of Macy’s department store. Macy's, where the shooting took place, was closed as well.
Some who drove by the mall, located at 350 N Milwaukee St, stopped to pay their respects.
Before the reopening, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean gave a statement near the mall entrance to address the incident. McLean also entered afterwards to express her gratitude toward shopkeepers, managers and staff.
“I want to again assure everybody you are safe, if you are coming to the mall, people are ready to see you,” she said. “The people here at the mall are incredible everyday heroes that are ready to welcome you back.”
At Macy's, large wooden boards and a "KEEP OUT" sign covered the outside of the building, and windows were covered from the inside. Shoppers ventured around the building and nearby escalators, trying to peer into the store's windows.
The suspect opened fire just outside Macy's, and continued the gunfire inside.
“We remain devastated," said Lindsay Kahn, a spokesperson for the Boise mall. "This was an isolated random act of violence and it happened at our shopping center. For our team it’s unimaginable, and it's an unimaginable loss to a member the Boise Towne Square family. Our thoughts are with the families and friends and everybody who was impacted by this senseless tragedy.”
On Wednesday, surrounded by closed stores and the sounds of a few echoing footsteps of customers, Orange Julius, a smoothie shop, was open for business.
Misty Hansen, an Orange Julius employee, described how odd it felt walking into the mall after what had happened just days prior. Hansen was working the day of the shooting, huddling with other mall employees who were crying, before running into the service hallways and exiting the building.
“It was kind of creepy,” she said. “It’s very sad. It’s not like I feel unsafe right now because there are so many cops, and today is probably the best day to be here, but it’s still just sad. It’s eerie.”
Hansen said she walked in with someone who works at Panda Express, and they exchanged a conversation about wishing they weren't at work.
“She just said ‘good luck’ and we split away,” Hansen said.
Hansen and her co-worker Phyllis Turcato both said that they are now more concerned about not having a safe place to go if another dangerous situation were to happen. Their back door has a broken lock, and Turcato said she is working on getting it replaced.
Mall patrons like Audra Haroun were at the mall Wednesday to do some shopping, but still found being there somewhat nerve-racking. She said she felt safe with the amount of police around, but maintained that it was “weird.”
“I’m scared to heck,” Haroun said. “But I wanted to get out of the house.”
Haroun said she has lived in Idaho her whole life, and incidents like these just don’t happen here.
Other shoppers went about their day, people ran errands in and out of stores.
Carter Ruby, who manages Boise Barter Market, was not working at the time of the incident, but got a call from his employee that the mall was under fire by an active shooter. Ruby said he understands people are going to be afraid, but he doesn’t want Boise to live in fear.
“You can feel it in the air that everyone is timid,” he said. “We are trying to get the mood back to what it was.” Ruby said he is thankful for those that were there protecting others.
Juan Mendoza, a Boise Barter Market employee, was working when the shots rang out. He said he didn’t know what the noise was at first, but when he looked out into the mall, he knew. He said he saw fear in a woman's eyes when she looked back at her kids before the family began running.
Mendoza said he has a hard time remembering every detail, but that he re-lived the experience that night. He said he is glad to be safe.
“There is tension in the air," said Mendoza.
Anna Medrano, a jewelry kiosk employee, was stationed outside Victoria’s Secret that day, just a couple stores down from Macy’s. When the mall opened again, her kiosk remained in the same spot. A janitor stopped to make sure she was doing OK.
Medrano said she is back at work because she has kids to feed, and bills to pay. She said it was weird, but was trying her best.
“I was here that day, and I’m here today," she said. "It’s scary, but we all have to pay our bills."