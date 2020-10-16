BOISE — A third cruise rally in support of President Trump is scheduled for downtown Boise Saturday afternoon.
The rally is organized by Alex Kuzmenko of Meridian, who goes by Alex Kyzik online. He also organized two prior cruises in Boise and one in Portland this summer.
Over 1,000 people have shown interest in the event online.
A post from a religious leader in Boise circulated Facebook on Thursday encouraging people not to counterprotest, noting that other progressive leaders have requested the same.
The cruise is slated to leave Ann Morrison Park at 3 p.m. The route goes along Jefferson and Bannock streets between 6th and 12th streets, according to the Downtown Boise Association.
"Boise police officers will be on hand to provide a security presence and to help ensure general safety along the route," an email announcement from the association reads. "Though the route should be confined to the area noted above, there could be spillover effects for other areas of downtown given its potential size."
Kuzmenko has said publicly he had no ties to the conflict that occurred in Portland after the Aug. 29 cruise rally he and his family organized, according to the Washington Post. That night's conflict between far-right activists and anti-fascists groups resulted in the shooting death of one man.