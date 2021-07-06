BOISE — The U.S. Forest Service announced Tuesday that it's activated a third military C-130 plane equipped with the Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems, or MAFFS, to join two others in helping battle western wildfires. The first two planes were activated June 25, the earliest activation of the system in a decade.
"It’s been a very active fire season so far, and we expect it to continue to be very active this year," said Forest Service spokesman Stanton Florea.
The MAFFS-equipped aircraft are part of plans for "surge capacity" in firefighting resources, Florea said. "The number of aircraft can be scaled up or reduced during their deployment," he said. At maximum capacity, up to eight MAFFS aircraft can be deployed.
Last year was the longest activation season on record for the MAFFS system, running for 72 days, according to Col. Gary Monroe, Task Force MAFFS commander with the Air Force at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise. “We started off with two last year, and then went to a total of four fore the remainder of the season,” Monroe told the Idaho Press. “Last year was pretty intense. … This year, we got activated about three weeks earlier than we did last year.”
The MAFFS system can drop up to 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in less than 10 seconds across a quarter-mile line. The system slides right into the back of a military C-130 aircraft; it sprays the retardant through a nozzle on the plane's rear left side.
The MAFFS-equipped aircraft are used when the fleet of commercial aircraft maintained for wildland fire response by the Forest Service already is in use, converting the military transport aircraft into firefighting airtankers.
"We're at preparedness level 4 nationally out of five levels," Florea said, "so that means a lot of national firefighting resources are already deployed, and that there's competition between different regions of the country for a finite number of national firefighting resources."
The C-130s are owned and operated by the U.S. Air Force, while the MAFFS units are owned and operated by the Forest Service. All are coordinated through
National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, where the nation’s wildland firefighting response center is located. NIFC includes agencies ranging from the Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to the National Park Service, the National Weather Service and more.
The third MAFFS plane this year comes from the Nevada Air Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing. Like the other two, it'll be stationed at McClellan Airbase in Sacramento, Calif., to assist the Forest Service and other wildland fire agencies with wildfire response, at the direction of NIFC.