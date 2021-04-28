BOISE — In 2019, 36 Idaho workers lost their lives on the job, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.
Idaho workplace fatalities were lower in 2019 than in 2018, but nationwide they were 2% higher.
In Idaho, transportation incidents resulted in 18 fatal work injuries, 50% of all workplace fatalities in the state. Worker deaths from transportation incidents were down from 28 over the last year.
Violence and other injuries by persons or animals was the second most frequent fatal work event with seven fatalities, followed by falls, slips, or trips with five fatalities.
There were 13 deaths in Idaho in the private construction industry, according to the bureau —the highest number of fatalities in any industry in the state. The private agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting industry had the second most workplace fatalities with 10 reported.
Nationwide, there were a total of 5,333 fatal work injuries recorded in 2019, an increase from 5,250 in 2018, according to the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries program. The fatal occupational injuries in 2019 represents the largest annual number since 2007.
Transportation incidents were the most frequent fatal workplace events in 2019, nationwide, for 40% of fatal injuries.
Men accounted for 92% of work-related fatalities in Idaho. White workers accounted for 61% of Idaho’s work related deaths and Latinos accounted for 33%.
Of the 36 fatal work injuries in Idaho, 78% worked for wages and salaries; the remainder were self-employed.
Wednesday marked Workers Memorial Day, that honors those who lost their lives on the job, and recognizes the impact these tragic losses have on families, co-workers and communities.
This year’s recognition of Workers Memorial Day comes after a year into a pandemic that put essential workers, many of whom are people of color and immigrants, at-risk for contracting the virus, the Department of Labor said in a press release.
“This year, our Workers Memorial Day commemoration recognizes those essential workers sickened or killed by just going to work – simply doing their best to support their families and keep the rest of us safe and healthy,” said Jack Rector, Occupational Safety and Health regional administrator in a press release. “The pandemic has taken a horrible toll on workers in hospitals, grocery stores, meatpacking plants and schools, along with first responders, delivery drivers and sanitation workers. We cannot forget their sacrifices.”
Workplace injuries are not new in Idaho, a state that relies on labor intensive industries like food production, agriculture, manufacturing and mining to support its economy.
Sunday marks 49 years since one of the worst mining disasters in U.S. history —the Sunshine Mine Fire of 1972.
On May 2, a fire broke out underground at the Sunshine Mine in Kellogg, killing 91 men, NPR reported.
Following the fire, the family members of the victims filed a lawsuit and were eventually were awarded death benefits by the state of Idaho. Inspections become more frequent at mines and safety training and equipment were required by law following the fire.
Employers are responsible for providing safe and health workplaces for their employees, and today, OSHA ensures those conditions are met through training and enforcement.
The Post Register reported in 2019 that most workplace death or serious injury cases are addressed through OSHA fines unless the victim’s family files a civil suit. Idaho’s county prosecutors have the power to charge employers with involuntary manslaughter, if they choose to, the Post Register reported.
In March, OSHA launched a program, the National Emphasis Program, that focused on enforcement efforts for companies that put the largest number of workers at serious risk of contracting COVID-19.