Members of the media surround underwater search and recovery expert Gene Ralston as he prepares a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) for the recovery of a drowning victim at Lucky Peak Reservoir on Tuesday.
Lieutenant Kevin Lowry, a patrol lieutenant with the Ada County Sheriff's Office, discusses boating safety during a press conference prior to the recovery of the body of a drowning victim at Lucky Peak Reservoir on Tuesday.
BOISE — Wails and sobs bounced off the mountains at Lucky Peak State Park on Tuesday afternoon, as family members learned a body of a loved one was found in the reservoir.
On Sunday, the Ada County Sheriff’s office reported a likely drowning at Lucky Peak State Park near Turner Gulch. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office located and recovered the 35-year-old man's body in the water. His identity was not immediately made available to the public.
Accidental drownings like this are preventable and have less to do with swimming capability than some might think, Ada County Patrol Lieutenant Kevin Lowry said. Last summer, there were three drownings at Lucky Peak recorded in a two-week span, the Idaho Press previously reported. None of the victims had worn life jackets. Various waterways can be very cold and, at Lucky Peak in particular, the reservoir can be deep in certain areas — the victim's body from Sunday's incident was found 174 feet down, underwater search and recovery expert Gene Ralston said.
"The water is 68 degrees. It's very cold," Lowry said. "You get that take-your-breath-away sensation when you enter the water — sometimes that's too much for a person to overcome."
As temperatures in Boise have skyrocketed to triple digits this summer, the cool water of the reservoir can be around a 37-degree change, Lowry said.
"There is such a thing as cold water shock," Ralston said. "You can actually close up your epiglottis and you can't breathe wherever you wanted to or not, essentially asphyxiating without even ingesting any water."
This is the 131st body Ralston has recovered. The first drowning victim he recovered was in the Boise River in 1983, he said. The remote operated vehicle Ralston uses weighs about 45 pounds and has to be forced to the bottom of the water. It uses two cameras and a scanning sonar device, similar to an aircraft radar. The ROV uses a grabbing device to fully encircle a grown man's wrist or ankle to recover the body.
Recovering drowning victims is Ralston's way of being helpful in a helpless situation.
"When you go up, walk up the boat ramp and tell the family you're bringing their loved one home, there's no feeling like it," Ralston said. "I've been involved in two boating accidents which I was extremely lucky that I didn't drown. You know, I just can't imagine my parents, my friends, anybody else involved going through life without being able to find me."
The accidental drowning took place on Sunday around 5 p.m., Lowry said. The Boise Fire Department did search and rescue efforts for an hour following the incident but was unable to locate the victim due to the depth of the water.
The victim, a 35-year-old man, was on a ski boat with several people including children, according to the ACSO. Witnesses said that the children flipped over into the water while riding tubes and the man dove in to help them. The sheriff’s office said the man, who was not wearing a life jacket, was not able to get back to the boat and went underwater.
The children, who were wearing life jackets, are safe.
ACSO said water in that area is very deep — over 100 feet and in some cases as deep as 150 feet.
The search began again Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. The Ada County coroner is expected to identify the body in the coming days, Lowry said.
"It's challenging and emotionally draining. We have deep sympathy for the family and I can only imagine being in their spot and having to deal with a tragedy like this. We do our best to keep them informed and give them as much information as we possibly can to help try to put their mind at ease," Lowry said.
In this family's case, a crisis intervention team specializing in tragedy and mental health came to the reservoir to help during Tuesday's rescue efforts, in addition to members of a trauma intervention program, Lowry said.
