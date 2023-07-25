Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Wails and sobs bounced off the mountains at Lucky Peak State Park on Tuesday afternoon, as family members learned a body of a loved one was found in the reservoir.

On Sunday, the Ada County Sheriff’s office reported a likely drowning at Lucky Peak State Park near Turner Gulch. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office located and recovered the 35-year-old man's body in the water. His identity was not immediately made available to the public.

Lucky Peak drowning presser

Lieutenant Kevin Lowry, a patrol lieutenant with the Ada County Sheriff's Office, discusses boating safety during a press conference prior to the recovery of the body of a drowning victim at Lucky Peak Reservoir on Tuesday. 
Lucky Peak drowning presser

Tether line is fed out to a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) during the recovery of a drowning victim at Lucky Peak Reservoir on Tuesday. 

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Recommended for you

Load comments